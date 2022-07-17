Time Out says

To walk down Sovereign Hill’s Main Street is a unique experience at any time. But between June 25 and July 17, Winter Wonderlights offers a whole new dimension – with colourful projections lighting up the streetscape accompanied by a rousing musical score telling a story of celebration and togetherness.

Think Christmas in July in a 19th-century country town with all the trimmings – complete with snowfalls, decorations, tasty treats, performances and hands-on activities. In addition to the nightly display of colour starting at dusk, highlights include the Wonderlights Dinner, a series of rib-sticking two-course dinners catered by the Peter Rowland Group, and Diggings After Dark, a fun-filled evening that will transport you back to life as a gold-seeker. Take little ones to St Nicholas's Grotto to snap picks with the man of the hour in his traditional winter hut, and don't miss the daily dustings of white faux snow over Main Street each evening.

During the day, you can expect hands-on activities for children and all of the regular daily activities and demonstrations including gold panning, coach rides, candle-dipping, bowling, sweet-making, the Redcoat Soldiers, gold pour and much more. Tickets are $58 for adults, $29 for kids, $146 for a family of six.

Sovereign Hill is open 10am-7pm during the Winter Wonderlights, which lasts until July 17.

Looking to get lit in Melbourne? Here is everything illuminated and glowing in our city this winter.