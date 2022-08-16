Melbourne
Work from the Pub

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
A woman works from her laptop at the bar.
pexels/stock
Time Out says

Because no home office has a barista *and* a chef

Pack your dining table home office up and take your trackies off, Prince Public Bar has got the ultimate solution to WFH blues: WFP (Work From Pub). Yes, you read that right.

For this month only, the St Kilda venue is helping you switch up your workspace, giving you everything from bottomless coffee to pastries and lunch, served alongside free and fast wifi and a comfy setting.

They’ve got three packages available, ranging from a two-hour sitting with bottomless coffee and juices to a four-hour sitting with an additional breakfast or lunch included. The kicker? When the day ends, you can pack your laptop away and get yourself a knock-off drink without having to even leave your seat. 

For pricing and to book your spot, head to The Prince website.

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
theprince.com.au/work-from-pub/
Address:
Contact:
(03) 9536 1111
Price:
From $15
