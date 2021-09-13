Have yourself a boogie twice a week on Twitch and dance your stress away

When you're feeling the lockdown blues, maybe dancing will help. And if you think it might, there is no one better able to help you locate those boogie shoes than internationally renowned DJ YO! MAFIA.

The Melbourne-based DJ has toured with A-listers like Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga, as well as DJing huge events like the NGV Gala and R'n'B Fridays. But while lockdown means clubs and concerts are off the (turn)table for a while, one thing that will never stop is MAFIA's good vibes and relentless energy. Her sets are wall-to-wall bangers (think Prince, the Spice Girls, Madonna), with plenty of air horns and stories about her fascinating life.

She's performing twice a week on Twitch, on Fridays from 5-7pm and on Sundays from 2.30-5pm. And even though it's online, MAFIA always brings the party with gifs, music videos and an ever-changing Dayglo background. A Sunday session of cats dancing to Madonna's 'Holiday'? Yes please. Friday night drinkies in the hot pink bedroom of your teenage fantasies as you dance along with MJ? That's our kind of night.

You can watch her sessions for completely free, or subscribe to MAFIA's Twitch channel for extra content and to support her art. Either way, the only rule is good times guaranteed.