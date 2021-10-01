After the last *checks calendar* 18 months of bonkers life in and out of lockdown, we propose that we all sort of need a medal. And that’s exactly what you get (if you want?).

You Deserve a Medal is an Awards Ceremony with a difference, with the online event asking you to nominate yourself for the award that you should have received but never did.

Think you deserve some kudos for surviving the Melbourne earthquake? Not rolling your eyes in another meeting that could have been an email? Successfully making sourdough? Nominate yourself for a medal, record an acceptance speech and then dress up to the nines for the award ceremony happening on October 16.

It’s a proper ceremony, too, with the Twitch-streamed event hosted Chlamydia Clementine and running for three hours, followed by a DJ set (no awards ceremony is complete without an after-party right?).

Keep in mind you can opt for a general ticket or for the party pack, which dials your at-home experience up a notch with cocktail recipes, mini disco ball and more.