Timeout

Art Series – The Blackman (CLOSED)

Time Out says

There’s nothing better than waking up after a refreshing night’s sleep in a softer-than-soft king-size bed, then opening floor-to-ceiling curtains to a beautiful view you’d never be able to afford.

Such is life at the Blackman – one of Melbourne’s five Art Series hotels, which are each named after and inspired by the work of a significant Australian artist. The Blackman – built within the historic Airlie Mansion in 2011 – overlooks the winding Albert Park Lake and Port Phillip Bay on one side and the lush Botanical Gardens on the other, so you’d be hard-pressed to find a room without a killer view.

Our first tip: don’t rush the check-in process. Stepping into the reception feels like entering the home of an art collector (if they were exclusively interested in Sydney-born painter Charles Blackman, most famous for his dreamlike Alice in Wonderland paintings). Blackman’s work features in many of the hotel’s 209 suites, which are all equipped with balconies, perfect for sunset Champagnes with your significant other. Indeed, the rooms offer every ingredient for the perfect romantic getaway, including generously sized spa baths, top-notch toiletries, and a mini bar stocked with wine, beer and treats by Australian makers. There’s even a mini canvas and paint set if you’re in a creative mood. If you must leave the room, then you need not go far for sustenance; the lobby-adjacent Fleur Depot de Pain provides light French fare, and Classico serves antipasti platters, perfect for sharing.

Time Out tip: Need more art in your life? Hire one of the Blackman’s zippy Smart cars and head out of town to the Heide Museum of Modern Art. Located just 30 minutes from the hotel, Heide is home to one of the country’s best collections of Australian modern art. Leave time to explore the sculpture garden, and don’t leave without taking a peek at Heide’s design store.

Details

Address:
452 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Contact:
www.artserieshotels.com.au/blackman
03 9039 1444
Opening hours:
Daily
You may also like

