Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Hotel X

  • Travel
  1. Hotel X reception featuring a high ceiling with an angular skylight and light grey features
    Photograph: Justin Nicholas
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Hotel X hotel room with dark wooden flooring and white walls and bed
    Photograph: Justin Nicholas
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A rooftop pool is flanked by white sun lounges and a white structure around the edge, the city is in the background
    Photograph: Hotel X
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Visiting Brisbane? Skip the CBD and stay at this chic hotel in cool and creative Fortitude Valley

Brisbane is heating up as a top destination for east coast weekenders of late, as the city increasingly develops its offerings in arts, culture, shopping and nightlife. In particular, Brisbane's Fortitude Valley is becoming a burgeoning creative hotspot, with galleries, bars and chic retailers based in and around the popular James Street precinct.

So, it comes as no surprise that Hotel X, just around the corner on bustling Brunswick Street, is a bit of a cool kid emerging in Fortitude Valley's hotel scene. The Australian-first offering from IHG's 'Vignette Collection', Hotel X combines a distinctive youthful, creative identity with luxury accommodation and impressive local initiatives to help enrich the community. 

Aside from its Memorable Ritual – a fun weekly gathering, open to the public, with free cocktails and a DJ from 3pm-7pm every Friday – Hotel X also participates in a youth program that empowers the next generation of hospitality workers with placements and mentoring. It's exactly the combination of cool and community that young travellers are increasingly seeking these days – and speaks to the understanding that the growing travel market can have a positive impact, both for visitors and locals alike.

The hotel features standard, premium, and terrace rooms, as well as suites. We stayed in a corner King Premium room, which was generous in its layout, and featured wrap-around, floor-to-ceiling windows with an abundance of natural light. Automatic curtains kept the room cool during the day while we were out, and allowed for bedside control upon waking. The bathroom was petite but well appointed, with all the classic amenities like toiletries, hairdryer and bits and bobs. The room is clean-line and modern, with deep purple accents and fun party-like artworks that highlight its location in the bustling bar district. Thankfully, not a peep of noise bothered me during my stay on a busy Friday night.

The room service options were excellent, delivered care of their in-house French bistro, Bisou Bisou (where breakfast is also served). Head upstairs to the rooftop, however, and you'll find Iris, an expansive alfresco restaurant and bar with a gorgeous view over the river and greater Brisbane. Besides operating as a restaurant, it also serves poolside drinks and nibbles at the adjoining pool deck.

Channelling that classic LA cool vibe, Hotel X also offers one of the best pool decks on offer in the city. Reclined deckchairs and larger sofas line the sparkling rectangular pool and open rooftop structure, which delivers a pretty spectacular view of the city. On Saturday mornings here, they offer a free rooftop yoga class for guests.

Wander down the street to check out IMA (Institute of Modern Art), grab a drink at one of the local watering holes, or pick up something new at one of the many boutiques on James Street. Here, at Hotel X, you're right in the thick of it.

Time Out stayed as a guest of Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley.

Written by
Bianca O'Neill

Details

Address:
458 Brunswick Street
Fortitude Valley
4006
Contact:
hotelx.com.au
07 3519 1000
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.