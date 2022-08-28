Time Out says

Brisbane is heating up as a top destination for east coast weekenders of late, as the city increasingly develops its offerings in arts, culture, shopping and nightlife. In particular, Brisbane's Fortitude Valley is becoming a burgeoning creative hotspot, with galleries, bars and chic retailers based in and around the popular James Street precinct.

So, it comes as no surprise that Hotel X, just around the corner on bustling Brunswick Street, is a bit of a cool kid emerging in Fortitude Valley's hotel scene. The Australian-first offering from IHG's 'Vignette Collection', Hotel X combines a distinctive youthful, creative identity with luxury accommodation and impressive local initiatives to help enrich the community.

Aside from its Memorable Ritual – a fun weekly gathering, open to the public, with free cocktails and a DJ from 3pm-7pm every Friday – Hotel X also participates in a youth program that empowers the next generation of hospitality workers with placements and mentoring. It's exactly the combination of cool and community that young travellers are increasingly seeking these days – and speaks to the understanding that the growing travel market can have a positive impact, both for visitors and locals alike.

The hotel features standard, premium, and terrace rooms, as well as suites. We stayed in a corner King Premium room, which was generous in its layout, and featured wrap-around, floor-to-ceiling windows with an abundance of natural light. Automatic curtains kept the room cool during the day while we were out, and allowed for bedside control upon waking. The bathroom was petite but well appointed, with all the classic amenities like toiletries, hairdryer and bits and bobs. The room is clean-line and modern, with deep purple accents and fun party-like artworks that highlight its location in the bustling bar district. Thankfully, not a peep of noise bothered me during my stay on a busy Friday night.

The room service options were excellent, delivered care of their in-house French bistro, Bisou Bisou (where breakfast is also served). Head upstairs to the rooftop, however, and you'll find Iris, an expansive alfresco restaurant and bar with a gorgeous view over the river and greater Brisbane. Besides operating as a restaurant, it also serves poolside drinks and nibbles at the adjoining pool deck.

Channelling that classic LA cool vibe, Hotel X also offers one of the best pool decks on offer in the city. Reclined deckchairs and larger sofas line the sparkling rectangular pool and open rooftop structure, which delivers a pretty spectacular view of the city. On Saturday mornings here, they offer a free rooftop yoga class for guests.

Wander down the street to check out IMA (Institute of Modern Art), grab a drink at one of the local watering holes, or pick up something new at one of the many boutiques on James Street. Here, at Hotel X, you're right in the thick of it.

Time Out stayed as a guest of Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley.