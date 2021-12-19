Big things await in this tiny getaway just two hours from Melbourne

Looking for a quirky getaway that'll look great on the grid and is environmentally friendly too? You should stay in a tiny house.

Just in time for the summer holidays, ecotourism company Tiny Away has added a new teeny-tiny house to its portfolio – and it's right here in Victoria.

Located two hours from Melbourne in Kernot, Little Sprout is a 155 square-foot, one-bedroom house set in the middle of an idyllic 60-acre olive grove and regenerated eucalyptus forest. With views across the farmlands of South Gippsland to Western Port Bay, Little Sprout is a great way to unplug and recharge.

Little Sprout is set on the grounds of The Grove restaurant and winery, where guests are able to dine in the restaurant, grab a picnic hamper to go or cater their own culinary adventure. Surrounding The Grove, guests will find wineries, cafes and tourist attractions including Phillip Island, Coronet Bay Coastal Walk and The Gurdies Nature Conservation Reserve.

The tiny house features a queen-sized bed, ensuite, air-conditioning and fully functioning kitchenette. The kitchenette is stocked with cookware, a portable cooker, cutlery, microwave and a minifridge, with storage options installed to optimise space.

Little Sprout is also eco-friendly, following ecologically sustainable principles including a compost toilet hand basin and shower. The no-flush toilet saves around 350 litres of water per week and allows waste to be broken down via an anaerobic decomposition process. There is also an aeration fan to help minimise odour and speed up the decomposition process.

Reminder: if you're using your own toothpaste, shampoo and soap, it needs to be biodegradable.

To find out more about Tiny Away and the other tiny houses on offer, click here.