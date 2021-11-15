Cost: $280 per night
Being eco-friendly doesn't mean being cold and uncomfortable. This house was built using closed-loop, passive solar construction principles, which means it's plenty warm in winter despite not relying on fossil fuels. There's a super-efficient wood heater when you need it, and in summer the clever cross-ventilation means no air conditioning is needed.
You also won't be missing out on modern conveniences here, as the house includes a dishwasher, wi-fi and a Chromecast for the TV. Rather enjoy more old-fashioned entertainment? There is also a trampoline for kids and plenty of games, so you can switch off and do a digital detox if you want to.