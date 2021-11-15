Melbourne
Timeout

Tiny solar-panelled cabin Monterey EcoStay
Photograph: Airbnb

The best eco-friendly Airbnbs in Victoria

Want to be kind to yourself and the Earth at the same time? Here are our favourite eco-friendly destinations

Cassidy Knowlton
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Travel is wonderful, but it's not always the most sustainable pastime. From the fossil fuels burnt while getting to your destination to the road snacks in plastic packaging, many of the things we love about travel have a lasting environmental impact. Plus, when you get where you're going you're often likely to be more wasteful with water, electricity and other utilities than you might be at your own home. 

But going on a holiday doesn't have to mean leaving a negative environmental impact in your wake. We have found ten eco-friendly properties in Victoria where you can relax, secure in the knowledge that your trip isn't costing the Earth. And not only are these destinations environmentally friendly, they also happen to be pretty fabulous. Happy travels!

The Recyclable House, Beaufort
Photograph: Airbnb

The Recyclable House, Beaufort

Cost: $280 per night

Being eco-friendly doesn't mean being cold and uncomfortable. This house was built using closed-loop, passive solar construction principles, which means it's plenty warm in winter despite not relying on fossil fuels. There's a super-efficient wood heater when you need it, and in summer the clever cross-ventilation means no air conditioning is needed.

You also won't be missing out on modern conveniences here, as the house includes a dishwasher, wi-fi and a Chromecast for the TV. Rather enjoy more old-fashioned entertainment? There is also a trampoline for kids and plenty of games, so you can switch off and do a digital detox if you want to. 

Callignee II, Gippsland
Photograph: Airbnb

Callignee II, Gippsland

Cost: $445 per night

Want to go completely off the grid? This could be the place to do it. The award-winning property was featured on Grand Designs Australia and is completely solar powered.

Rainwater is collected on the site and is filtered to be used in places like the semi-outdoor pool, which overlooks hectares of bushland. 

All of the rooms in the house face north to maximise the sun, and there's also an efficient double-sided fireplace in the open-plan living area.

The main bedroom includes a king-sized bed and an open glass double-head shower so you can get clean (or, hey, get dirty) while drinking in the beauty of the surrounding bushland.

The Love Shack, Wheatsheaf
Photograph: Airbnb

The Love Shack, Wheatsheaf

Cost: $257 per night

This one's for the lovers – and those in relationships new enough that the idea of spending an internet-free weekend together sounds romantic. This carbon-neutral cabin is the place to toast marshmallows by the campfire, go on long walks in the wilderness and sit in the outdoor bathtub and gaze up at the stars.

There is mains power and split-system heating and cooling, along with a wood fire to keep you comfortable. Water comes from rainwater, and there are gas bottles to heat it. 

It's the place to disconnect from the digital world and reconnect with each other – and with the koalas, wombats, possums, wallabies, kangaroos and countless birds who share the property.

Monterey Eco Stay, Blampied
Photograph: Airbnb

Monterey Eco Stay, Blampied

Cost: $285 per night

This off-grid house is nestled among 14 hectares of native bushland, so there's lots of space to stretch and explore. The house is built from salvaged Monterey Cypress timber and is just 15 minutes from Daylesford, though it feels a world away. 

The walk-in shower with rainfall showerhead and floor-to-ceiling windows will make you feel like you're showering in the middle of the forest. 

The open fire will keep things warm and cosy, and there's always plenty of wood.

Rammed Earth, Tawonga South
Photograph: Airbnb

Rammed Earth, Tawonga South

Cost: $590 per night

This three-bedroom property includes a private outdoor spa, along with a pool, so there's plenty of opportunity for a soak with views of snow-covered mountains – the property is just a 35-minute drive to Falls Creek. There's also a creek nearby for swimming during the summer. And just because you're being eco-friendly doesn't mean you have to leave your devices at home, though, as the property offers excellent wi-fi. 

Handcrafted Shipping Container, St Leonards
Photograph: Airbnb

Handcrafted Shipping Container, St Leonards

Cost: $225 per night

You don't need a lot of space when you have an outdoor rain shower, handmade steel bathtub, kitchenette with microwave, fridge and Nespresso machine, Webber barbecue, breakfast basket with fresh milk and fresh fruit, TV with Netflix, split-system heating and cooling and handmade firepit. This is a shipping container with the lot.

Welcome Swallow Hideaway, Glenaire
Photograph: Airbnb

Welcome Swallow Hideaway, Glenaire

Cost: $183 per night

On an organic farm you will find this super-sustainable tiny house, built from a shipping container and upcycled building materials. The highlight is the greenhouse bathroom with a hot tub surrounded by ferns and tropical flowers. 

You'll have the place to yourself – yourself and the family of koalas who live in the trees next door, and the kangaroos, wallabies, possums, echidnas and native birds who are often on the property. Hit the hiking trails just behind the cabin to see if you can find some new furry or feathered friends.

The potbellied stove keeps things plenty warm, and there is a fully equipped kitchen.

Anarres Organic Eco-Village, Blampied
Photograph: Airbnb

Anarres Organic Eco-Village, Blampied

Cost: $162 per night

These eco-friendly cabins are located on a fruit and nut orchard, so guests will be surrounded by nature and farm life and will be able to forage for nuts or fruit when those things are in season. Or leave that to the professionals and enjoy organic food and wine from the farm cellar door and restaurant. 

The cabins are powered by solar and wind, and cooking and heating are done on the woodstove or outside gas burner. The queen loft bed is upstairs, and downstairs there is a fold-out couch.

Tree Top Bungalow, North Warrandyte
Photograph: Airbnb

Tree Top Bungalow, North Warrandyte

You don't have to travel far to enjoy an eco-friendly retreat – this Warrandyte open studio is nestled among the treetops and will definitely make you feel like you're getting away from it all. Those who love cooking can make use of fresh herbs from the garden, and everyone will enjoy listening to records, the outdoor bath/shower and the private balcony. 

Liptrap Loft, Walkerville
Photograph: Airbnb

Liptrap Loft, Walkerville

Cost: $400 per night

Pets and children are welcome at this handmade house, which is made of recycled materials. There's a Japanese bathhouse on the property, so you can enjoy a long, hot soak among nature. The giant king bed (bigger than a normal king) was sourced in Jakarta and is a 19th-century antique four-poster bed.

The property is only a 30-minute drive to Wilsons Prom and only five minutes to Walkerville Beach. There's wi-fi for those who like to stay connected and a comfy hammock for those who don't. 

