Eden Roc Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Eden Roc Miami Beach/Cynlagos

The best spa hotels in Miami

Tuck away for the night at one of the best spa hotels in Miami and experience the true meaning of rest and relaxation

Written by
Virginia Gil
Contributors
Georgia Evans
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
When your beach getaway turns into a jampacked vacation filled with tours and sightseeing at all the attractions, the only way to recuperate from an overbooked agenda is by booking a room at a plush spa hotel. Rates may be higher than the average boutique but that’s to be expected. These swish spots don't just give you a place to rest your tired head, but they also offer plenty of amenities and ways to treat yourself – get a massage, go for a soak in a thermal pool or break a sweat in the sauna without ever leaving the property. Ready to unwind? These amazing spa hotels in Miami will instantly melt the stress away.  

Best spa hotels in Miami

Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
Photograph: Courtesy Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

1. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • North Beach
  • price 3 of 4

The majority of regulars at this luxury wellness facility have one thing in common: they never want to leave. And why should they? The hotel’s spa offers nearly every single treatment ever created. We're talking massages, sound therapy, healing therapies as well as health and wellness procedures on-site. Though you don’t have to step foot in the spa to experience the breadth of relaxation options available. Benefit from access to thermal baths and hydrotherapy circuits, plus more than 200 exercise classes per week, are of which are available to all hotel guests.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Faena Hotel Miami Beach

2. Faena Hotel Miami Beach

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

This place is fancy with a capital F, but we’ll happily cough up the extra cash required for a rubdown at the South American-inspired facility inside the magical Faena Miami Beach. For starters, Tierra Santa is a holistic destination, so your mind, body and total wellbeing are all looked after here. Treatments also utilize natural ingredients like palm tree butter sourced from the rainforests and run the gamut from traditional massages to advanced beauty procedures that brighten the skin from within. Talk about a glow-up.

Fontainebleau Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

3. Fontainebleau Hotel

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

There are so many reasons to stay at the Fontainebleau—nostalgia (it was the hangout for stars like Frank Sinatra) the partying (looking at you, LIV) and the food (you haven’t lived until you’ve eaten your way through the hotel). But one that always tops the list is Lapis, the hotel’s massive indoor spa with hydrotherapy pools, private treatment rooms for things like wraps and facials and marble chaise loungers. Not into massages? Skip the treatment and book a day pass to enjoy the spa’s coed water journey as well as the sauna and steam rooms for just $50, a perk that’s only available to guests.

Mandarin Oriental, Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental

4. Mandarin Oriental, Miami

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

Just over the bridge to Brickell Key is the Mandarin and its expansive spa, featuring treatment rooms with private showers and plus luxury suites with views of Biscayne Bay. For those who wish to truly disconnect from outside world, the spa offers digital detox programs that carry on as mini-retreats, as guests participate in group fitness classes, meditation and other activities while keeping their devices safely put away.

Eden Roc Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Eden Roc Miami Beach

5. Eden Roc Miami Beach

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

The newly renovated and rebranded Esencia Wellness makes for quite the relaxing stay at the Eden Roc—at 22,000 square feet (nearly a half-acre) there’s more to see and do here than on most properties. Whether it’s a treatment in one of 18 private cabins or a destressing sweat sesh at the fancy gym or a post-workout blowout, the wellness facility has you covered. Once you’ve had enough of the indoors, the hotel is packed with cabanas and comfy loungers strewn about multiple pools. Pick one and chill out.

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

6. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

  • 4 out of 5 stars

Its treatment rooms are decked in marble, its menu is inspired by global and ancient practices like Ayurveda and its focus on bespoke wellness means men and women of all ages will find something to wow, soothe and treat them at the Surf Club spa. While most facilities will allow the use of its pools and fitness centers, the Four Seasons goes one step further with access to a row of private cabanas.

Standard Spa
Photograph: Courtesy The Standard, Miami Beach

7. Standard Spa

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

This is where the cool kids stay when they want to unwind but also want to party. It’s a common predicament best resolved at the Standard, where you can follow a day of drinking frosé and listen to music by the pool with a quiet evening in the spa hammam and an organic Mediterranean dinner overlooking the bay at the Lido Bayside Grill. Be sure to snap plenty of Boomerangs of you and your friends swinging on the courtyard loungers.

Acqualina Resort
Courtesy: Booking.com/Acqualina Resort

8. Acqualina Resort

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Sunny Isles Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Not all rainy days in Florida are a wash, especially if you’re hunkered down at the five-diamond resort and can make use of its luxury spa facilities. Aqualina’s is the first ESPA-branded spa in the U.S., meaning it uses the natural, perfumed products for all of its skin-soothing treatments. The secret to glowing skin? A good night’s rest and a facial during your stay.

W Miami
Courtesy: Booking.com/W Miami

9. W Miami

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

Miami’s unpredictable forecast is best served by an afternoon at the iconBrickell’s spa, where guests of the adjacent W Miami can swim, soak and chill in several indoor pools. Though if relaxing in the chandelier-lit water lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows is hindering your social life, the lavish spa offers private room rentals for the ultimate relaxing event.

EPIC Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy EPIC Hotel

10. EPIC Hotel

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4

Home to South Florida’s first Exhale Spa, the Epic Hotel is synonymous with R&R. Head to the 16th-floor spa for massages, facials and an array of butt-kicking fitness classes. While smaller than most Miami spas, Exhale’s location on the hotel’s rooftop deck makes it a favorite for an afternoon of therapies, beginning with a relaxing treatment and then moving on to poolside cocktails and lounging.

