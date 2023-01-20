The majority of regulars at this luxury wellness facility have one thing in common: they never want to leave. And why should they? The hotel’s spa offers nearly every single treatment ever created. We're talking massages, sound therapy, healing therapies as well as health and wellness procedures on-site. Though you don’t have to step foot in the spa to experience the breadth of relaxation options available. Benefit from access to thermal baths and hydrotherapy circuits, plus more than 200 exercise classes per week, are of which are available to all hotel guests.
When your beach getaway turns into a jampacked vacation filled with tours and sightseeing at all the attractions, the only way to recuperate from an overbooked agenda is by booking a room at a plush spa hotel. Rates may be higher than the average boutique but that’s to be expected. These swish spots don't just give you a place to rest your tired head, but they also offer plenty of amenities and ways to treat yourself – get a massage, go for a soak in a thermal pool or break a sweat in the sauna without ever leaving the property. Ready to unwind? These amazing spa hotels in Miami will instantly melt the stress away.