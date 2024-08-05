From art museums and architectural gems to rooftop bars and underground nightclubs, these are the best things to do in Downtown Miami right now.

There hasn’t always been a ton of things to do in Downtown Miami. But, like so much in the neighborhood, that has changed. Sure, you could hit up one of the best Downtown Miami clubs or chow down at one of these awesome Downtown Miami restaurants. But there’s more than just food and drink in the growing urban neighborhood.

Today, you’ll find a Downtown full of some really great museums and places to chill out or soak in the incredible views, plus massive developments like the sprawling Miami Worldcenter and the eye-catching, under-construction I-395 Signature Bridge with its fountain-like arms arching overhead.

Downtown still doesn’t have the name recognition of Miami neighborhoods such as South Beach or Wynwood, but that’s all the more reason to spend a day exploring its funky nooks and historic sights. Plus, it’s one of the most navigable areas of this city thanks to the (free!) Metromover. Read on for our locals-approved guide to the best things to do in Downtown Miami right now.

