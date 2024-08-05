Subscribe
The Freedom Tower
Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

The best things to do in Downtown Miami for an edgy urban adventure

From art museums and architectural gems to rooftop bars and underground nightclubs, these are the best things to do in Downtown Miami right now.

Photograph: Deyson Rodriguez

Falyn Wood
Written by Falyn Wood
Editor, Time Out Miami
There hasn’t always been a ton of things to do in Downtown Miami. But, like so much in the neighborhood, that has changed. Sure, you could hit up one of the best Downtown Miami clubs or chow down at one of these awesome Downtown Miami restaurants. But there’s more than just food and drink in the growing urban neighborhood.

Today, you’ll find a Downtown full of some really great museums and places to chill out or soak in the incredible views, plus massive developments like the sprawling Miami Worldcenter and the eye-catching, under-construction I-395 Signature Bridge with its fountain-like arms arching overhead.

Downtown still doesn’t have the name recognition of Miami neighborhoods such as South Beach or Wynwood, but that’s all the more reason to spend a day exploring its funky nooks and historic sights. Plus, it’s one of the most navigable areas of this city thanks to the (free!) Metromover. Read on for our locals-approved guide to the best things to do in Downtown Miami right now.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Downtown Miami

Things to do in Downtown Miami

1. Pérez Art Museum Miami

  • Things to do
  • Downtown
Pérez Art Museum Miami
Pérez Art Museum Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Pérez Art Museum Miami/Daniel Azoulay

The best modern and contemporary art museum in Miami and, arguably, all of South Florida. Even a simple stroll around the stunning building (designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron) is a visual blast. PAMM’s curation of the museum’s 200,000 square feet is excellent, so you can bet you’re in for a world-class experience. On top of that, the onsite restaurant, Verde, will help you spend an entire afternoon on the gorgeous waterfront property.

Time Out tip: Admission to the museum is free all day on the second Saturday of the month and they'll usually host fun, family-friendly art-making activities out on the terrace from 11am to 3pm.

2. Julia & Henry’s

  • Food court
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Julia & Henry’s
Julia & Henry’s
Photograph: Courtesy Julia & Henry’s

 

Named for Julia Tuttle and Henry Flagler, two City of Miami pioneers, this food hall resides in a large and historic building, the open center of which towers up three stories with glass-floored balconies creating quite the grand effect. A cylindrical, glass-walled wine cellar accessed by elevator also cuts through the space, while stairwells curve their way between the levels in dramatic forms. The main draw is the three bars and 25 local restaurants with options to satisfy everyone in your party. Upstairs, we're extra excited for a still-to-come rooftop restaurant by famed chef Massimo Bottura dubbed Torno Subito. 

Time Out tip: Night owls and club kids, queue up for Jolene Sound Room, the basement nightclub below Julia & Henry's. On weekends, dance all night to underground DJs like Soul Clap and Eli Escobar. The cocktails here are also legit, with menus devised by the Bar Lab team of Broken Shaker fame.

3. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science
Photograph: Courtesy Frost Science

Frost is our state-of-the-art science museum, complete with a massive aquarium and ultra-high-tech planetarium. Very few Miami attractions are equally as fun for kids and adults. This is not the case at Frost Science, where a mixture of interactive exhibits, wildlife and science demonstrations and even boozy trivia nights ensure the entire family is going to be engaged.

Time Out tip: Head to the top floor for a spectacular view of Miami. 

Book online

4. Freedom Tower

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Downtown
Freedom Tower
Freedom Tower
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Chris Goldberg

Freedom Tower is by far the most iconic landmark in Downtown Miami. It’s often referred to as the “Ellis Island of the South,” thanks to the role it played in Cuban immigration. Not only is the historic building worth a look from the outside (it changes colors at night every now and then, too), but the inside houses worthy exhibits on Cuban exiles and the Cuban diaspora as part of Miami-Dade College's Museum of Art and Design (MOAD). Note: The Freedom Tower's interior is currently closed to the public and will reopen in 2025 for its centennial celebration following a two-year, $25 million renovation.

5. Jaguar Sun

  • Cocktail bars
  • Downtown
  • price 3 of 4
Jaguar Sun
Jaguar Sun
Photograph: Courtesy Jaguar Sun

Jaguar Sun is a sleek cocktail bar that makes its home on the ground floor of the hip residential building X Miami. Separated from the lobby behind a veil of heavy, dark curtains, the dimly lit rectangular bar gives off an intimate vibe with a strong food and drink selection. The concept comes from bartender Will Thompson and ex-Momofuku and Per Se chef Carey Hynes, which is probably why the spot continues to earn accolades including the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand recognition for amazing value. Order up a plate of pasta, oysters or beef short rib and ask your friendly bartender for a recommendation.

Book online

6. Bayfront Park

  • Things to do
  • Downtown
Bayfront Park
Bayfront Park
Photograph: Daderot

This big public park on the edge of Biscayne Bay is home to the massive Ultra Music Festival and lots of other cool year-round activations, but it's also just a perfectly pleasant place to chill out and read a book or catch a sunset in the middle of the city.

Time Out tip: Check if there's a show going on at FPL Solar Amphitheater, Bayfront's outdoor concert venue surrounded by a hilly lawn, where food vendors set up stands. It’s often booked at weekends for Latin, reggae, rap and rock festivals.

7. Lot 11 Skate Park

  • Sports and fitness
  • Overtown
Lot 11 Skate Park
Lot 11 Skate Park
Photography: Courtesy Lot 11 Skate Park

Lot 11 is a free public skate park beneath I-95 with 50,000 square feet of ramps, ridges and bumps. Open daily from 11am to 10pm, the park also offers pro and amateur skateboarding, rollerblading and rollerskating lessons starting at $60 for an hour. At night, Lot 11 occasionally hosts concerts, parties, monthly markets and other edgy events.

Time Out tip: Check the Lot 11 Instagram page for updates on free group lessons, pop-up parties, summer camp, merch drops and more. 

8. Tâm Tâm

  • Vietnamese
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Tâm Tâm
Tâm Tâm
Photograph: Courtesy Tâm Tâm

This funky Vietnamese spot nails every aspect: vibe, service and dishes, which you’ll find yourself craving over and over again. Owners Tam Pham (Chef) and husband Harrison Ramhofer (General Manager) chose a charming nook with views of the historic County courthouse for the much-anticipated brick-and-mortar of their beloved pop-up. For the menu, Pham tapped into his childhood years spent in Saigon’s Chinatown, with standout items like the crispy Tam Tam wings coated in fish sauce caramel. On Sundays, order some of Miami's best pizza from the Fratesi's pop-up (2pm until sold out).

Time Out tip: A joint trip to the restroom is not only not frowned upon here, it's encouraged: Make your way to the farthest stall, where you'll find yourself inside Miami's tiniest karaoke room. 

Book online
9. E11even

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Park West
  • price 3 of 4
E11even
E11even
Photograph: Courtesy E11even

The clubbiest club in all of Miami needs no introduction, but here we go: If a strip club, EDM, Drake and the concept of bottle service all had a baby, E11even would be the result. If you have to go to at least one club while you’re in Miami, E11even will deliver a small dash of just about every nightlife concept the 305 has to offer. You will, however, pay quite a lot of money for it all.

Time Out tip: Indulge further upstairs at Giselle, the ultra-luxurious, borderline gaudy restaurant and lounge perched on the top floor

10. HistoryMiami Museum

  • Things to do
  • Downtown
HistoryMiami Museum
HistoryMiami Museum
Photograph: Courtesy HistoryMiami

HistoryMiami is a fascinating museum dedicated to the weird, colorful and sometimes controversial history of Miami. We can give you the coveted 100 percent Time Out guarantee that you will learn something new about the city of Miami. And you’ll be able to Miami-splain to all your friends at the next happy hour.

Time Out tip: Break outside the museum on a guided tour to experience the city in a whole new way. HistoryMiami offers scheduled walking, boat and coach tour options as part of its public programs that are released quarterly.

11. Night Swim Rooftop Bar

  • Park West
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Night Swim Rooftop Bar
Night Swim Rooftop Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Night Swim

This 11th-floor cocktail bar on the rooftop of the citizenM Miami Worldcenter Hotel comes courtesy of Freehold Hospitality. That’s the same team behind the hip Freehold Studios in Wynwood, and the original Freehold bar and cafe in Brooklyn, NY. Similar to those spots, Night Swim gives off a laidback, unpretentious vibe despite being one of the coolest new bars in town—with very good happy hours (every day from 4 to 7pm) and arguably the best rooftop view around.

Time Out tip: The breezy indoor-outdoor bar looks directly to Kaseya Center (just a two-minute walk downstairs), making it an ideal stop before or after a Heat game or a concert. Show your tickets at the bar for 25% off your tab.

12. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
Photograph: Courtesy Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

This spectacular $500 million César Pelli creation opened in 2006 and is home to the Florida Grand Opera and the Miami City Ballet, and occasionally hosts the New World Symphony and Cleveland Orchestra. Major touring Broadway shows, stand-up comedy acts, musicals, world music and children’s shows regularly feature here. The striking postmodern architecture alone makes it worth a visit, but now you can also stop in for a pre-show meal or happy hour at Teatro, the theater's dramatic new onsite restaurant. 

Book online
13. Kaona Room

  • Cocktail bars
  • Omni
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Kaona Room
Kaona Room
Photograph: Courtesy Kaona Room

Miami’s best tiki bar is hidden off to the side of Esotico, a larger tropical and Hawaiian-themed bar and restaurant at the base of the CANVAS apartments in Downtown. Head to the east side of the building’s exterior to find a sign that says “Ring for a Mai-Tai.” Wait a moment and then find yourself inside the delightfully kitschy Kaona Room. The place is full of antiques and original pieces of island decor, all of it is just barely lit. There’s no other bar like it in Miami. It’s not a scene, but definitely feels special enough to bring your friends who are more impressed with details like flaming ice cubes and tableside cocktail carts than door lines and guest lists.

Book online

14. The Seybold Building

The Seybold Building
The Seybold Building
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Phillip Pessar

The Seybold is the second-largest jewelry building in the United States, believe it or not. Whether you’re seriously looking or just want to browse, you’re welcome inside to a peek at some very, very expensive rocks. You're also free to try your hand at haggling (respectfully) with some of the vendors selling secondhand items like watches and other vintage gems.

15. Vice City Bean

  • Coffee shops
  • Omni
  • price 2 of 4
  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Vice City Bean
Vice City Bean
Photograph: Courtesy Vice City Bean

There’s more to Vice City Bean than its adorable bicycle coffee cart you might have seen at the Miami Flea and other local events. In fact, there’s an entire shop, with plenty of seating and magazines to flip through while you sip a frothy beverage. The coffee menu at Vice City is a mix of classical and new-wave, with lattes and cortados alongside matcha and nitro cold brew, which you can customize with house-made almond and macadamia nut milks. Pair your drinks with one of Vice City’s delicious baked goods, from croissants and cookies to empanadas and quiches.

16. Metromover

Metromover
Metromover
Photograph: Shutterstock

For a fun and free overhead tour of Miami's urban core, hop aboard the Metromover, one of three train lines in Miami-Dade (Metromover, Metrorail and Tri-Rail). The Metromover is the smallest of the three with 21 stops, but the most efficient and convenient. With cars arriving every 90 seconds during rush hours and every three minutes during off-peak hours, the elevated, electric monorail runs three very short loops around Downtown: Omni Loop, Inner Loop and Brickell Loop (daily 5am–midnight).

Time Out tip: The Metromover is free and can help you bypass Downtown and Brickell's absolutely horrific traffic, boasting direct stops at the Brickell City Centre and Bayfront Park.

17. Biscayne Bay Brewing Company

  • Breweries
  • Doral
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company
Photography: Courtesy Biscayne Brewing

Biscayne Bay Brewing opened its taproom in 2014 in Doral and earned a loyal crowd with solid brews like the Miami Pale Ale and the Cuban coffee-inspired La Colada. Now located in Downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay Brewing is closer to its namesake body of water and is also our urban center's first ever independent brewery. With a mildly moody tropical industrial aesthetic, plenty of seating, and bar games galore, this third floor brewery is a great place to sip the day away.

18. Olympia Theater

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Downtown
  • price 2 of 4
Olympia Theater
Olympia Theater
Photograph: Courtesy Olympia Theater at Gusman Center for the Performing Arts, Miami

In a city where every building seems like it was built yesterday, the Olympia is a gorgeous relic of a more elegant time. This historic and "atmospheric" style theater was originally built in 1926 and, until recently, still operated as a performance venue hosting acts like Kraftwerk and Neutral Milk Hotel. For the last few years, the theater has housed a pretty cool 360-degree digital Van Gogh exhibit

Time Out tip: Though they no longer manage Olympia Theater, the Olympia Arts MIAMI non-profit still hosts free community programming in Downtown’s historic Flagler District. Check their website for upcoming performances, including their popular Street Stages series.

19. Lucky Strike Miami

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Park West
Lucky Strike Miami
Lucky Strike Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Bowlero Corp.

The first and only bowling alley in Downtown Miami, this entertainment hub recently opened in the sleek Miami Worldcenter. You’ll find 28 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, an expansive arcade, a craft cocktail bar and a more intimate VIP area with six private bowling lanes and dedicated service. If your crew gets hungry, the food menu covers classics like chicken wings and tacos along with more sophisticated fare like Moroccan steak and Caribbean mahi-mahi. 

Time Out tip: Close to downtown attractions like the Kaseya Center and Brickell Avenue, this spot is conveniently located and a great option for an indoor activity on rainy or sweltering summer days.

Book online

20. Soya e Pomodoro

You'll feel a world away at this long-running Downtown Italian spot set inside the historic, open-air Shoreland Arcade built in 1924. Heavy with bohemian charm courtesy of its tall archways, soaring ceilings, local art and hodgepodge of vintage furnishings, Soya is a sweet spot to park and enjoy plates of fresh pasta, bottles of wine and jazz shows in the evenings.

21. Miami Sound Bar

  • Cocktail bars
  • Downtown
Miami Sound Bar
Miami Sound Bar
Photograph: Antonella Re

Modeled after Tokyo Music Bar in Mexico City, Miami's latest low-key listening lounge boasts a hi-fi sound system assembled in the U.K. and customized in Japan. Designed by Edo Kobayashi in collaboration with Baja Restaurant Group, Miami Sound Bar brings together audiophiles in Downtown to experience vinyl records in a relaxed, intimate and dimly space. Broken Shaker alum Gil Borenshtein presides over the cocktail program.

22. Kaseya Center

  • Nightlife
  • Downtown
Kaseya Center
Kaseya Center
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/HumongoNationphotogallery

Though it has been subjected to several name changes over the last few years, O.G. Miamians know Kaseya Center as AmericanAirlines Arena, home to our beloved Miami Heat. This is also where all the massive music stars have their concerts when in town (that is, when they're not playing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardents).

Time Out tip: Whether it’s for a Heat game or a concert, you’ll have a good time at the AAA. Just don’t try to park. We heartily recommend taking a ride-share app or the Metromover. 

23. Mangrove

  • Drinking
Mangrove
Mangrove
Photograph: Courtesy Mangrove

Walk through the front of the fast-casual spot Jrk! to find an intimate, dimly lit tropical speakeasy filled with vintage details, greenery spilling over the bar and a yellow-tiled DJ booth lined with vinyl records. By day, guests can hang out in the space to enjoy fast-casual Caribbean food during Jrk!’s regular hours. By night, the lounge seamlessly transforms into Mangrove, serving dishes like jerk skewers, ginger rosemary snapper and a fried chicken sandwich. For drinks, Mangrove’s full liquor bar features refreshing, island-inspired cocktails like the Red Red Wine made with white rum, house-made sorrel, ginger and fresh lime juice.

