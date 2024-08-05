The best modern and contemporary art museum in Miami and, arguably, all of South Florida. Even a simple stroll around the stunning building (designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Herzog & de Meuron) is a visual blast. PAMM’s curation of the museum’s 200,000 square feet is excellent, so you can bet you’re in for a world-class experience. On top of that, the onsite restaurant, Verde, will help you spend an entire afternoon on the gorgeous waterfront property.
Time Out tip: Admission to the museum is free all day on the second Saturday of the month and they'll usually host fun, family-friendly art-making activities out on the terrace from 11am to 3pm.