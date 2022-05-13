Most people think the seasons don’t change in Miami or that it’s just one long summer spell here. But that’s not entirely true. While our year-round sunshine makes going to one of the Miami beaches a thing you can do pretty much 365 days a year, what most people don’t account for is the rain. Miami can get pretty soggy, not to mention there’s a little something called hurricane season, which brings even bigger storms to these parts.

Something else to keep in mind when you’re visiting Miami are the tourists. Maybe you’re one of those people—hi! We like you but at certain times of the year there seem to be way too many of you, and that can be problematic for things like traffic and finding a room at one of the best South Beach hotels. So if you’re the type who likes to avoid crowds, you might want to read on.

Our guide to the best time to visit Miami isn’t comprehensive but the season-by-season breakdown should provide some needed guidance before you book. You’ll notice that while summer is oppressively hot and likely rain, it’s also less busy and, in turn, less expensive. Winter in Miami is glorious, and that’s when most of the snowbirds and out-of-towners descend on the city.

Whether you’re looking to party it up at the best Miami clubs or keep it lowkey with a few days on the sand, this guide to the best time to visit Miami will help you nail your next vacation in paradise.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Miami