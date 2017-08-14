A My Little Pony mini film fest with free toys is coming to NYC

While you and your tykes are counting down the days to My Little Pony: The Movie's release in October (we all are!), you'll be glad to know that there's something very special in the works at The Paley Center for Media: a My Little Pony film festival (My Little Pony: Through the Years) that's chock-full of adorable My Little Pony show footage!

In partnership with Hasbro, The Paley Center will offer screenings of new and classic MLP episodes, an immersive photo activity from Smilebooth where your children will become part of the My Little Pony world, and My Little Pony standees that kiddos can pose with in the lobby.

**The first 350 attendees will receive a free My Little Pony toy, so get there early!**

The event is free and will be held in NYC on September 23, 2017 at noon at The Paley Center, 25 W 52nd St. The event will also take place in The Paley Center's Beverly Hills location on the same day.

