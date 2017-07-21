A new splash park and playground opens in Queens!

Families living in Jackson Heights, Queens will now have a new place to frolic, play and cool off this summer because the Junction Playground has been reopened following a $1.75 million renovation. The community park has received a welcomed facelift with updated handball and basketball courts, colorful playground equipment like swings and slides and a new spray shower.

Photograph: Courtesy Malcolm Pinckney/NYC Parks

The playground has also been outfitted with new entrance plazas, landscaping, staircases, perimeter walls and sidewalks. Parents visiting the park with their tots will have seating near the play equipment so they can monitor the kids while resting their feet, and additional seating has been added around the three entrances to the park.

The spray shower will be fully accessible, is designed with a variety of spray features that can be manually activated by kids and is set on a seven-minute timer to conserve water. With all these fun updates, Junction Park might just become the coolest new splash park in town.

