Catch a free screening of The LEGO Ninjago Movie before it hits theaters!

The LEGO Ninjago Movie will be released in theaters Sept 22, but there’s a spot that will screen the film before it hits big screens around the city. The New York International Children’s Film Festival is offering tickets to a screening of the latest in the popular LEGO movie franchise on Sept 17 at 11am, so if you and the kiddos cannot wait another 10 days, here’s how you can try for tickets—for free!

The New York International Children’s Film Festival is hosting a free screening of the new LEGO movie at the Cinépolis Chelsea theater and while tickets immediately sold out, families can show up to the theater an hour prior to showtime to join the waitlist.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie follows a team of rookie ninjas led by Master Wu to defend Ninjago City from the evil warlord Garmadon. The ninjas are led by Master Builder Lloyd, known as the Green Ninja, who also happens to be Garmadon’s son. If this installment is anything like the previous hilarious LEGO movies, then you’ll find us at the front of the line on opening day.

