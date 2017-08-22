Have you seen the free sunscreen dispensers at NYC beaches?

Summer might feel like it’s nearly over, but we still have a few weeks to squeeze in trips to NYC beaches or head on a family beach vacation from NYC. And with Labor Day for kids just around the corner, we’re thinking it's the perfect time for one last splish-splashing hurrah before the kids head back to school. Just remember to scoop up a bottle of sunscreen when packing up the sand buckets, swimsuits and floaties to safely enjoy your beach getaway.

If you do forget to grab the sunscreen on your way out the door, never fear: NYC Parks has your back (and will also help you protect it from the sun). Through a partnership with IMPACT Melanoma and Bright Guard, NYC Parks installed 100 free sunscreen dispensers at beaches in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island this summer. The free sunscreen will not only make it much easier for beachgoers to access sun protection and apply before basking in the sun, but the SPF 30 lotion will also protect against risk of developing skin cancer down the line.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and about 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers result from exposure to UV rays from the sun. And when you learn that the risk for melanoma doubles after suffering through more than five sunburns, you’ll understand why it’s important that all ages and all skin tones protect their skin when playing outside.

This summer’s pilot program aims to remove all excuses for not wearing sunscreen. Seven-foot-tall towers featuring four dispensers and smaller touch-free dispensers can be found in beaches and other public spaces around NYC. Sunscreen dispensers will be available at the beaches below:

Orchard Beach

Manhattan Beach

Brighton Beach

Coney Island

Rockaway Beaches

South Beach

Ocean Breeze Fishing Pier

Midland Beach

Cedar Grove Beach

Wolfe’s Pond Beach

For exact locations, visit mfne.org.