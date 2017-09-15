NYC's top ten Halloween events for kids in 2017

Step away from the cauldron just long enough to attend these wickedly fun NYC events. We've rounded up a list of our favorite Halloween events in 2017 for kids of all ages—some tried and true annual favorites and a few newbie picks, too. Don't miss 'em!

1. Night of 1,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns at Governors Island (Daily Oct 26–29)

In the spirit of Halloween, ferry over to Governors Island (now open through the end of October) to see an incredible Jack-O'-Lantern display. Psst...score a promo code for cheaper tickets here.

2. Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade (Oct 21)

Puppies? Costumes? What's not to love? At this yearly spectacle, folks go all in on decking out their doggies to compete in front of judges and spectators in Tompkins Square Park.

3. Halloween Harvest at Luna Park (Sat, Sun Sept 16–Oct 29)

Luna Park gets extra festive just in time for Halloween! On weekends, visit the pumpkin patch, get a pony ride, see cool magic tricks and even check out the annual dog parade on Oct 14. Don't forget to take a ride the Cyclone!

4. Boo at the Zoo at Bronx Zoo (Sat, Sun Sept 30–Oct 29)

Join the critters at the zoo for a rockin' adventure! You might hop on a Halloween hayride or explore the Haunted Forest, partake in a costume parade or get crafty with your very own creation to take home.

5. Ghouls and Gourds at Brooklyn Botanic Garden (Oct 28)

Rock your costume for stilt-walkers, rutabaga skee-ball and caterpillar feedings at BBG's annual fest.

6. Haunted High Line Halloween (Oct 28)

Go on a candy scavenger hunt, boogie at live performances and have your kid's face painted at New York's most unique park. R.S.V.P. required.

7. Halloween Pumpkin Sail (Oct 29)

Have you ever seen a bunch of glowy pumpkins sail the Harlem Meer at dusk? Attend this event to see the amazing sight for yourself.

8. Halloween Brunch Screenings at Nitehawk (Oct 14, 15; Oct 28, 29)

Catch the The Monster Squad (Rated PG-13) or see Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (Rated G) with the kids in tow while downing breakfast and enjoying a brunch cocktail.

9. Family Party at American Museum of Natural History (Oct 17)

Costumes. Dinosaurs. Pumpkins. Trick-or-Treating. Enough said!

10. Halloween in Historic Richmond Town (Oct 27)

When you're not picking your perfect pumpkin at Historic Richmond Town, you'll certainly want to partake in games, crafts and apple-bobbing as well as a costume contest.

For even more fun Halloween events happening this year, explore our guide to Halloween for kids—and check out our guides to local apple picking and cider mills even before the spooky season begins.