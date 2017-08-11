Park Slope's beloved Dizzy's on 5th will close this weekend

Whoa. Can you believe it? Family favorite Dizzy's on 5th—known for delicious breakfast offerings and being an amazing kid-friendly indoor-outdoor restaurant—is shuttering unexpectedly this weekend (Sunday, Aug 13). This means its time to get your breakfast sandwiches, omelettes and buttermilk flapjacks before it's too late. We'll miss you very much, Dizzy's!

Park Slope Parents' Facebook posted the following information earlier this week:

Thankfully for brunchers with kids everywhere, there are two locations in Park Slope. You'll still be able to get your fix at Dizzy's Diner on 9th St. Phew!

