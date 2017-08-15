The biggest bounce house ever is traveling around the U.S.

What is touted as the world’s largest bounce house is making its way around America, and it looks amazing.

The Big Bounce America is a 10,000-square-foot jumping dreamland featuring obstacle courses, foam pits, giant slides and basketball hoops. There are also inflatable cars, boats, beds, sofas, giant jungle animals and a forest. The best part is that the grownups won’t have to sit this one out while the kiddos have all the fun, since parents are welcome to jump around as well. A DJ/MC will also be mixing tunes alongside interactive performers while everyone jumps and plays in this bouncin’ party. Expect bounce challenges, giveaways and confetti blasts. Let’s just hope no one literally brings the house down.

Photograph: The Big Bounce America

Field games and other family-friendly activities will also take place outside the bounce house. Participate in sack races, corn hole, ping pong, wheelbarrow races and a silent disco. Little ones can get their faces painted while live band performances keep bodies jumping on the grass. Some locations will have local food vendors and food trucks to keep energy levels up.

Photograph: The Big Bounce America While it doesn’t currently have plans to bounce its way to NYC or nearby cities (boo!), we think this experience is totally worth a weekend getaway to one of its tour locations. Tickets range from $13 to $19 for an hour of bouncing inside the giant house while access to field games area outside of it is completely free. Junior sessions are exclusively for parents and caregivers with kids ages 7 and under; kids ages 5–7 don’t need to be accompanied by an adult, but the 5 and under crew must. family sessions are for children ages 15 and under and any parents who want to join them while adult sessions are for anyone ages 16 or older. Kids ages 2 and under bounce for free with a paying adult. To check out where families can jump in on some bounce house fun—and suggest NYC as a future stop—visit thebigbounceamerica.com.

