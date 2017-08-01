The new Hershey's Chocolate World is going to be bigger and better

Those who love chocolate and candy will soon get a bigger reason to brave the crowds of Times Square. Hershey’s Chocolate World is moving to a new home within Times Square and its new digs will be nearly three times the size of its original shop. This means more room for its delicious offering as well as additional features, including a bakery and a camper serving Hershey’s s’mores.

Photograph: Courtesy The Hershey Company

The Times Square attraction is expected to receive 4 million visitors annually and the new location in 20 Times Square will be able to accommodate all those chocolate cravers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth in between their sightseeing. Shoppers will also be able to commemorate their visit to the chocolatey oasis by personalizing their own Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar wrapper or create a custom “Say it with a Kiss” message to appear on a large Hershey’s Kisses digital screen in the store.

Photograph: Courtesy The Hershey Company

The Hershey’s Kitchens Bakery will offer freshly-baked goods, including more than 10 new Hershey-inspired treats, brownies and Hershey’s Hot Cocoa. The Amazing Candy Machine returns the power to the people by letting them choose from 12 types of candies for a mix-and-match batch. And the Hershey’s S’Mores Experience offers all the very best part of camping without needing to battle the bugs. The homemade s’mores are served from an authentic camper and double chocolate s’mores each contain a full-size Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar.

Photograph: Courtesy The Hershey Company

The new Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction will open its doors at 20 Times Square in late 2017. To hold over those cravings until then, check out the best candy stores NYC, the best ice cream sundaes and where to find the best hot chocolate in NYC.