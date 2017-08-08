The world's first unbreakable crayon is here

Broken crayons are never any fun, but they're a reality in the lives of toddler parents. It's crazy to think that it's taken the world this long to come up with a solution for something so simple, but we're seriously glad someone's taken on the task and created something that solves one of life's everyday problems. Here's the full scoop below.

Colorlastics, a product that's crushed its original Kickstarter goal of $12,000 (it's reached over $22k with 15 days to go), are large, virtually unbreakable bendy crayons molded into letter and number shapes. They never need to be sharpened, and they're made from 100% non-toxic materials. When your kids aren't drawing with them (which is easy, because they require very little pressure to draw but can withstand plenty), you can also help 'em learn to spell and count using the crayons. P.S. Colorlastics also washable and come off your walls pretty easily in the event of a kiddie mishap.

Photograph: Courtesy Colorlastics

Right now they'll run you $26 for a 124 pack, so Colorlastics are ideal for teachers and families that need a large and long-lasting supply. And since these products take a while to wear out, you'll have all you need for quite a while. Pledge a contribution to grab some before they're readily available to the public.

