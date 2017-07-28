Two NYC playgrounds just reopened, and one has spray showers!

Summer just got a lot cooler for kids in the Bronx and Queens because two playgrounds have received colorful makeovers. Both Grand Playground near University Heights and Pat Williams Playground in Queens Village were reopened after getting renovations that include new play equipment and spray showers.

Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Avila/NYC Parks

Pat Williams Playground underwent a $900,000 transformation and debuted a reconstructed basketball court as well as fitness equipment for adults. Kids received two play areas, including a new swing set, and the entire park was outfitted with new trees and benches. Games painted on the ground provide additional ways children can play with their friends.

Photograph: Courtesy Daniel Avila/NYC Parks

In the Bronx, kids received an even sweeter treat with the addition of a splash park in the reconstructed Grand Playground. The colorful new park, which received $2.6 million in renovations, now includes a basketball court on the lower level, play areas for different age groups and best of all, whimsical and sunflower-shaped spray showers to cool off on hot summer days. The tall structures are great for tweens and teens who want to frolic through the water while little ones play in a tunnel of rings that spray them head to toe as they run through.

Photograph: Courtesy Malcolm Pinckney/NYC Parks

Photograph: Courtesy Malcolm Pinckney/NYC Parks

