Lace up, NYC: It's time to go ice skating at Prospect Park

We know 2020 has been a monumental year for roller bladers, but now's the time to switch gears.

As of today, Nov 27, LeFrak Center at Lakeside is open for ice skating. Grab those kids' winter coats, a cozy hat and get ready to loop around the rink in Prospect Park. Things will look a little different this season, but the fun will go on: Masks and social distancing are required while skating. Ninety-minute timed tickets are available to purchase up to one week in advance, and there will be limited tickets set aside to purchase on-site. Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes early for their session.

Beginning in December, private, semi-private and group lessons—including options for figure skating and hockey—will kick off at the skate school. Parents will even be able to look into outdoor skating parties for their kiddos, all while following the proper health protocols, of course. When all is said and done, make sure you hop over to the Bluestone Cafe for hot chocolate—the perfect way to wrap up outdoor activities in the winter.

The rink will operate for public skating on Friday and Saturday from 9am–9pm and Sunday from 9am–7pm. Admission is $7.50 on weekdays and $11 on weekends. Skate rentals are $8. Grab your tickets online.

