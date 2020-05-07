NYC Schools once again permit Zoom, but there are a few changes in place

NYC Schools continue to iron out kinks with the remote learning process.

After banning Zoom in March over safety concerns, the NYC DOE has once again permitted educators and students to use the program as of May 6. DOE-licensed Zoom meetings are pre-set and controlled by the department. Additionally, there are new features in place to keep kids secure. They are as follows:

Students cannot take control of the screen

The meeting host can mute anyone in the meeting, which cannot be undone

Students cannot rename themselves

Only hosts can invite participants into live instructions

Students cannot communicate privately amongst each other

According to the department's website, "You must use the DOE-licensed version of Zoom. But it's easy: just sign in with your DOE account credentials." Parents and students can access step-by-step instructions online.

Remote learning will take place for the remainder of the academic year. Plans for the 2020-2021 term are still being discussed, and the 2020 camp season is still to be determined for a majority of programs. Check back in with Time Out New York Kids for updates.

