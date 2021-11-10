Here in NYC, we’re surrounded by amazing architecture. From the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building to One World Trade Center, beautiful churches and dozens of stunning office and condo towers. These amazing NYC buildings make up our iconic skyline and remind us that architecture is both functional and a form of art. The most famous architects in the world know how to render steel, stone and glass to create buildings that transform and define cities and spaces.

These famous architects span centuries and have made their mark across the globe. From the minimalist approach of Mies Van der Rohe to the ornate creations of Antoni Gaudí to the shiny, undulating shapes of Frank Gehry, their styles are unmistakable. Architecture can define an era, reflecting the styles of the times.

Whether you like their styles or not, these are the most famous architects out there. Explore these giants of the field with our guide, and be sure to visit some of these iconic architectural gems in person if you have the chance. As amazing as these buildings appear in photos, there’s nothing like seeing the works of famous architects up close. As for New Yorkers — always look up and appreciate the architectural wonders in your own backyard.

