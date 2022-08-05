New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Courtesy Transmitter

The best Brooklyn art galleries

Want to know which Brooklyn art galleries are the best ones to visit? We’ve got the top spots here.

Written by
Howard Halle
Contributor
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

Brooklyn is full of artists (at least until they get priced out by rising rents), so it only stands to reason that the Borough of Kings is also full of art galleries. And in fact, you can find gallery spaces in just about every neighborhood from Greenpoint and Bushwick to Red Hook and beyond, these venues couldn’t be any more different from Chelsea’s mega-galleries, though they do share the funky vibe of the Lower East Side’s gallery scene. Want to know more? Then check out our guide to the best Brooklyn art galleries. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best art galleries in NYC

Best Brooklyn art galleries

A.I.R. Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy A.I.R. Gallery

1. A.I.R. Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • DUMBO

A.I.R (Artists in Residence, Inc.) has deep roots in New York contemporary gallery scene. Not only was it one of Soho's very first galleries when it opened in 1972, but it was also one of the first artist-run, nonprofit dedicated to women artist in the United States. A.I.R has moved numerous times over the years—from Soho to Chelsea to its current Dumbo home—but it's always kept its feminist focus.

Read more
Transmitter
Photograph: Courtesy Transmitter

2. Transmitter

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Bushwick
This self-described “collaborative curatorial initiative” was founded in 2014 by partners Rob de Oude, Carl Gunhouse, Sara Jones, Rod Malin, Tom Marquet and Mel Prest. The clean, compact space’s program is multidisciplinary, international and experimental, and has made mounting two-person shows of artists with complementary sensibilities something of a specialty. Transmitter’s address is also home Microscope Gallery and Tiger Strikes Asteroid.
Read more
Advertising
Greenpoint Terminal Gallery
Photograph: Greenpoint Terminal Gallery

3. Greenpoint Terminal Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Greenpoint
Greenpoint Terminal Gallery is run by artist and Boston native Brian Willmont, who opened shop in 2013 in an historic warehouse once occupied by the American Manufacturing Corporation rope factory. Just a stone's throw away from the Greenpoint waterfront, Willmont's space offers an engaging mix of shows by emerging artists working in a variety of mediums.
Read more
Theodore:Art
Photograph: Theodore:Art

4. Theodore:Art

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • East Williamsburg
Stephanie Theodore open this Brooklyn as both and exhibition space and a consultancy speacializing in emerging and established artists form the United States, the U.K. and Europe.
Read more
Advertising
Minus Space
Photograph: Minus Space

5. Minus Space

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • DUMBO
It's rare to find a gallery that restricts its program to a particular genre, but that is what Minus Space has done since it opened in 2003. Dedicated to what it calls, "reductive abstract art" this space located in the heart of Dumbo has presented an international roster of artists adhering to the idea that less is more with paintings that emphasize color, flatness and simplified form. 
Read more
Kustera Projects
Photograph: Kustera Projects

6. Kustera Projects

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Red Hook
A small storefront space with a big iconoclastic vision, Kustera Projects is run by namesake Anna Kustera, a long time dealer who got her start more than 20 year ago with a gallery in Soho. Over the decades Kustera's operation migrated first to Chelsea and then in 2015 to its current address in Red Hook.   
Read more
Advertising
CLEARING
Photograph: Courtesy CLEARING, New York/Brussels

7. CLEARING

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • East Williamsburg

This space with an all-caps name is the New York branch of a gallery in Brussels, Belgium, and like the home office, the Brooklyn shop focuses on contemporary art by an international roster of young emerging artists with up-to-the-minute sensibilities.

Read more
Luhring Augustine Bushwick
Photograph: Courtesy Luhring Augustine Bushwick

8. Luhring Augustine Bushwick

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • East Williamsburg

The Brooklyn branch of the powerhouse gallery founded in 1985 by co-owners Lawrence R. Luhring and Roland J. Augustine is notable for being the only blue-chip operation of its kind in Bushwick. Like the home office in Chelsea Luhring Augustine Bushwick presents work by some of the leading names in contemporary art.

Read more
Advertising
Microscope Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy Microscope Gallery

9. Microscope Gallery

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Bushwick

This Bushwick gallery, founded by artist-curators Elle Burchill and Andrea Monti in former auto parts shop in 2010, specializes in film, video, sound, digital and performance art (one particular standout in the last category was a 2011 event in which artist Marni Kotak gave birth to a child in the gallery). Microscope Gallery is also notable for showing the work of such pioneering figures of the 1960s and ’70s avant-garde as Jonas Mekas, George Maciunas and Michael Snow.

Read more

10. Tomato Mouse

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tomato Mouse (@tomato.mouse)

An artist-run gallery and event space in Ocean Hill, Tomato Mouse was founded in 2012 and continues to offer exhibits, screenings, performances, music, workshops and more. Hours are limited to Fridays and Saturdays, but appointments are available. Open calls help unrepresented and emerging artists get their work shown in Brooklyn. 

Read more
Advertising
106 Green

11. 106 Green

  • Art
  • Contemporary art
  • Greenpoint

While it may seem confusing, this Greenpoint gallery is actually located at 104 Green Street instead of at 106 Green as it’s name implies. It’s abbreviated hours—open for only five hours each Sunday–is necessitated by the fact that 106 Green serves as the living room of a ground floor apartment during the rest of the week. Nonetheless, this space founded in 2012 by artists Mitchell Wright, Ridley Howard and Holly Coulis, has become a noted player in Brooklyn’s emerging contemporary artist scene, especially since the appointment of independent curator Jon Lutz as the gallery’s director in 2016.

Read more
Pioneer Works
Photograph: Courtesy Pioneer Works

12. Pioneer Works

  • Art
  • Arts centers
  • Red Hook

This Red Hook non-profit, founded in 2012 by artist Dustin Yellin, occupies a warehouse dating from 1866, that was once home to one of the country's largest ironworks. With 27,000 square feet and ceilings soaring 40 feet high, the space hosts a lively program of exhibitons, installations, performances, artist residences and classes.

Read more
Advertising
Sardine
Photograph: Courtesy Sardine BK

13. Sardine

  • Art
  • Bushwick

Founded in 2011 by artist Lacey Fekishazy, Sardine is aptly name thanks to a space. There’s nothing fishy, though about it exhibitions which features merging and mid-career artists dedicated to art for art’s sake.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Looking for more art in NYC?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.