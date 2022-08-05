Want to know which Brooklyn art galleries are the best ones to visit? We’ve got the top spots here.

Brooklyn is full of artists (at least until they get priced out by rising rents), so it only stands to reason that the Borough of Kings is also full of art galleries. And in fact, you can find gallery spaces in just about every neighborhood from Greenpoint and Bushwick to Red Hook and beyond, these venues couldn’t be any more different from Chelsea’s mega-galleries, though they do share the funky vibe of the Lower East Side’s gallery scene. Want to know more? Then check out our guide to the best Brooklyn art galleries.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best art galleries in NYC