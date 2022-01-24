How do you choose the most famous artists of all time? Art can be hard to define in the first place, perhaps it’s in the eye of the beholder, but there is a general consensus which artists have made (and are currently making) a lasting impact on their respective mediums. Whether you’re an art lover or not, you should know these artists for their achievements and their famous works of art. From iconic paintings to famous sculptures, these artists have produced works that stand the test of time.

The works of many of these famous artists can be seen at museums around New York, like The Met, MoMA and the Guggenheim. It’s an amazing experience when you see a work of art by Da Vinci, Degas, Warhol, Pollak or Kusama in person. If you’re inspired by this list of amazing artists, explore the best art galleries in NYC to see artists who are on their way to becoming famous or take an art class and you might discover a talented artist within.