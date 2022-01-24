Unlike a painting, sculpture is three dimensional art, allowing you to view a piece from all angles. Whether celebrating an historic figure or created as a work of art, sculpture is all the more powerful due to its physical presence. The top famous sculptures of all time are instantly recognizable, created by artists spanning centuries and in mediums ranging from marble to metal.

Like street art, some works of sculpture are big, bold and unmissable. Other examples of sculpture may be delicate, requiring close study. Right here in NYC, you can view important pieces in Central Park, housed in museums like The Met, MoMA or the Guggenheim, or as public works of outdoor art. Most of these famous sculptures can be identified by even the most casual viewer. From Michaelangelo’s David to Warhol’s Brillo Box, these iconic sculptures are defining works of both their eras and their creators. Photos won’t do these sculptures justice, so any fan of these works should aim to see them in person for full effect.