Now-December 15 | Pioneer Works
Le’Andra LeSeur's Monument Eternal dissects the way that monuments erected to commemorate racist legacies have altered the mental psyche of Black communities. She explores how these legacies manifest in the physical body, especially when presented with, and situated in, the sonic rhythms that reverberate across these sites of violence.
She specifically features Stone Mountain, a public park in Georgia known for its three-acre-wide carving of Confederate leaders. This is her first institutional solo presentation in New York.