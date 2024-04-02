The best art walks for gallery hopping in NYC

New York City has gone through huge changes in the past several decades, nowhere more so, perhaps, than on the fabled Bowery. Just a generation ago, it was Manhattan’s Skid Row; today, it’s home to pricey condo towers and art venues that include two major museums.

For this tour, take the B, D to Grand Street and walk one block west to the corner of Bowery, where you’ll find Simone Subal Gallery (131 Bowery, 917-409-0612, simonesubal.com). This second-floor space specializes in emerging and mid-career artists, many of them from Europe. Expect conceptual-oriented work with a refined aesthetic vibe.

Next, head north three blocks north until you reach Andrew Edlin Gallery (212 Bowery, 212-206-9723, edlingallery.com), one of New York’s premier showcases for Outsider and Visionary art. Walk one more block in the same direction until you arrive at the New Museum (235 Bowery, 212-219-1222, newmuseum.org), the most cutting edge museum of contemporary art in the city. It boasts a ground floor project space, three main gallery levels, a theater, a café and roof terraces.

Head down the street, where you’ll find Sperone Westwater (257 Bowery, 212-999-7337, speronewestwater.com), which originally opened in Soho in 1975. Today, it sits in an eight-story, purpose-built showcase designed by starchitects Foster + Partners. One innovative feature of the place: a moving exhibition hall—actually a 12-by-20-by-13-foot elevator that can be connected to any one of the floors to extend the viewing space.

Finally, keep heading north until you’re above Houston to check out The Hole (312 Bowery, 212-466-1100, theholenyc.com), a scrappy gallery that often goes for funky and outré work.