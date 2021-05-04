The most gorgeous gardens in NYC

This 39-acre serene space in the middle of Queens evolved from a five-acre “Gardens on Parade” exhibit from the 1939-1940 World's Fair. The two blue atlas cedars that flank the gate at the garden's Main Street entrance today were taken from that original exhibit. Today, visitors can check out a variety of horticultural sights, including a Fragrance Walk, Cleansing Biotope and Wetland and Woodland Garden.

Queens Botanical Garden is operating with limited hours from Tuesday to Sunday from 8am to 6pm.; free hours are available Wednesday from 3 to 6pm and Sunday from 9 to 11am.