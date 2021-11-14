Okay, enough with the fancy-schmancy drinks and the freakin’ tapas. Can’t a person find a regular bar in the East Village anymore? Thank God there’s still Doc Holliday’s, where bartending gals coax shot after shot down the throats of gullible guys, canned Pabst is $3, and five bucks will get you a well drink.
You’ve planned your Thanksgiving dinner, you’ve ordered one of the best pies in NYC and now it’s time to figure out where you’re going to have a couple drinks to escape after an entire day spent with your family. Luckily for you, there are plenty of options, from Irish pubs to sports bars to classy cocktail hideaways. Here’s where to drink on Thanksgiving Day in NYC.
RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Thanksgiving in NYC