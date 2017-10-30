20 amazing things to do in NYC this week

Mon 30

Pop-up Magazine David Geffen Hall (at Lincoln Center); 7:30pm; $36­–$51

The ubiquitous comic Aparna Nancherla, Studio360’s Kurt Anderson, Master of Nonewriter Cord Jefferson, New York Times photographer Erin Trieb and other contributors share work at this live talent showcase.

It Came From the Vault The Metrograph Commissary; 6:45pm; $15

Watch trailers of spooky flicks by Sir Alfred Hitchcock, Wes Craven, Ray Dennis Steckler and more at this 80-min screening. The event is part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' year-long monthly residency at the Metrograph, and you can bet the Academy's extensive archive contains some stunners. It's great way to revisit classic horror flicks without having to sit through the entirety of Billy the Kid Vs. Dracula.

The Crazies The Metrograph Commissary; 8:45pm; $15

Night of the Living Dead director George A. Romero presents another epidemic in this cult classic, which explores what would happen if the residents of a small Pennsylvania town were exposed to a chemical weapon that turns them into murderous lunatics. We're imagining something akin to walking into a Best Buy on Black Friday.

The Butterfly Conservatory American Museum of Natural History; 10am; $23

There are more than 18,000 known species of butterflies and five families. Meet gems from three of those families, including Pieridae (white and sulphur), Papilionidae (black and yellow swallowtails) and Nymphalidae (psychedelic-colored longwings) as they fly around in a vivarium compound.

New York City Jewelry and Watch Show Metropolitan Pavilion; 11am; $20

The weather is cooling off and we all know what that means: winter approaches. Find a sparkly trinket to brighten up your days at this third annual show with over 90 dealers showing off a dazzling array of antique and estate jewelry, vintage watches and current collections.

Hulaween Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine; 6:30pm; $650

New York Restoration Project presents its annual Hulaween costume ball, turning the Cathedral of St. John the Divine into a Garden of Earthly Delights. It's a star-studded evening: Bette Midler presents awards to environmental crusaders Eric Schmidt and David Evans Shaw and burlesque icon Dita Von Teese and comedian Judy Gold both take the stage. Don't slouch on your look: the costume contest is judged by Michael Kors.

Tue 31

Village Halloween Parade; 7pm; Free

Before you head out to some of the best Halloween parties in NYC, you must participate in the Village Halloween Parade—NYC’s spookiest procession and one of the best Halloween events in Gotham. With over 50,000 zombies, giant puppets and Donald Trumps taking the streets, you may need a little help with navigation. So hit a Halloween store and dress up in your best costume (or else you won’t be allowed to march), work on your Halloween makeup and get ready for a ghoulishly good time.

The Salon: Halloween Stomp Montauk Club; 7pm; $25, at the door $30

The retro nouveau lovers of the Salon set up shop in a Venetian Gothic social club and transform it into their own 19th Century haunted mansion for this annual classy Halloween bash. Get swinging to big band, jazz and blues performances and feel your skin sizzle upon watching burlesque performances. Don't gentleman ghouls deserve a proper place to party?

A Haunted Hawks’ Nite Out: Nitehawk at Prospect Park Pavilion; 3pm; free

Before the opening of its new Prospect Park–adjacent location in 2018, Nitehawk Cinema opens the former Pavilion Theater for a wild preview day, featuring a haunted cinema experience, free treats and suds from Brooklyn Brewery, Halloween crafting, an author reading from Community Bookstore and raffle prizes.

NYC Rocky Horror Halloween ’17; Cinepolis Chelsea; 9pm; $9.50

Grab your garters and head to Cinépolis Chelsea for a raucous showing of this campy cult classic. Don't forget to bring your rice, toast and toilet paper.

Members Open: Food Fight Society of Illustrators; 10am; free with $15 admission

Artist members of the Society of Illustrators use a range of mediums in this show, which carries on a long tradition of depicting food in art (think Giuseppe Arcimboldo's surreal portraits and Wayne Thiebaud's delectable desserts). Who's hungry?

Wed 1

Festival Albertine Albertine; 7pm; free

This meeting of the minds curated by Gloria Steinem and Robin Morgan brings together top french-speaking and U.S.-based artists and thinkers for five days of discussions. Topics include the politics of language, efforts to achieve more diverse political representation and the fight to reject the objectification and oppression of the female body. The fest boasts a powerhouse lineup, and get this: it's all free.

Gotham Storytelling Festival Kraine Theater; at various times; $16

This fourth annual fest hosted by FRIGID New York features yarn-spinning shows like Queer Memoir and the Dead Parents Club alongside solo shows from top tellers, including 20-time Moth Story Slam winner Adam Wade, author Jamie Brickhouse and comedian Lucie Pohl.

Reel Rock 12 The Cliffs at LIC; 4pm; films $22, clinics $49

Now in its twelfth edition, this film festival for climbers hits the city with another lineup of documentaries and clinics. Sign up for one-hour sessions on Wed 1 with rock-climbing all-stars like Matt Segal and Emily Harrington, then check out movies on Thu 2 like Break on Through, which chronicles 19-year-old Margo Hayes' quest to be the first woman to climb a 5.15 (climbing's highest difficulty rating), and Above the Sea, which follows deep water soloing champ Chris Sharma.

Quiet Mornings Museum of Modern Art; 7:30am; $15

Get to MoMA for a morning of art and meditation before the hordes of tourists take over at 10:30am. Peruse the museum’s collection, which includes Claude Monet’s water lilies and works by Mark Rothko and Agnes Martin, plus select exhibits like Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends and Frank Lloyd Wright at 150: Unpacking the Archive. After the guided meditation in the sculpture garden at 8:30am, you'll be ready to go about your day feeling refreshed and inspired.

Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile Beacon Theatre; 8pm; $36–$51

Melbourne singer-songwriter and guitarist Courtney Barnett and Philadelphia psych-pop songman Kurt Vile hit town in support of their collaborative album, slated for release later this year. As if the communion of these two indie darlings isn't enough, the pair's backing band, Sea Lice, is also nothing to sneeze at: Sleater-Kinney's Janet Weiss, Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa, Sky Larkin's Katie Larkin and the Violators' own Rob Laakso. Count on a tight performance that showcases the talents of these two bright songwriters.

Thu 2

The Moth StorySLAM: Control The Bell House; 8pm; $10

The outrageously (and deservedly) popular storytelling series pits local yarn spinners against one another, challenging them to deliver a five-minute tale on a specific theme. Storytellers, come prepared to tell a tale about "control," even though you'll have nothing of the sort: tellers are chosen at random. Show up early, as spots for raconteurs and spectators alike go quickly.

Canstruction Brookfield Place; at various times; free

Give “food as art” new meaning beyond those food-porn Instagrams at this 24th annual cans-for-a-cause competition, pitting architecture teams against each other to create larger-than-life Pop-Art–installations using more than 120,000 cans of nonperishable food, all in the name of ending hunger (every can is donated to City Harvest). Head down to Brookfield Place to see the unveiling of these engineering spectacles, all built overnight after months of planning, and check back to see if your favorite takes home any titles in judges’ categories like Best Use of Labels, Best Meal and Structural Ingenuity. You’ll also be able to cast a ballot for the “People’s Choice” winner online. Admission is completely free, but you can do your part by bringing the suggested donation of one canned good per person.

Nude Delilah; 8pm; free–$50

Designed by the wickedly ingenious pairing of Roslyn Hart and Alfredo Guenzani—responsible for evenings of unforgettable mischief Never Sleep Alone, Confidential and Masquerade on the Town—this tasteful drawing night gives you the chance to sip limitless champagne and try your hand at illustrating beautiful, unclothed models performing before you. Instructors will guide you through the process while DJ Alexander Gentil spins stimulating beats. Particularly inspired artists will have the chance to cross the creative divide by stripping and becoming models themselves, and the affair ends with a soiree featuring Hart and Guenzani's interesting coterie of friends. Keep your eyes open, and your hands loose.

Dottie Dynamo presents Speakeasy Burlesque at The Black Lodge; 10pm; free

Cheeky and charming striptease siren Dottie Dynamo welcomes you to her underground club for this night of seductive delights, featuring a rotating crew of burlesque beauties and plenty of prohibition-style drinks to keep you going all night.