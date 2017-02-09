A new “Mad Men meets Twin Peaks” bar is coming to New York next month

Things are getting super weird at NYC bars and restaurants and we are here for it. First, there was the Harry Potter-themed pasta restaurant in Williamsburg; then, a sci-fi apocalyptic-themed bar in Bushwick. And that's not to mention the Golden Girls cafe in Washington Heights and a Pop-Tarts pop-up arriving in Times Square. And now? A retro cabin-like bar is finding a home at 357 West 16th Street in the Meatpacking District.

Den Hospitality (the Garret, the Garret East) and LDV Hospitality (American Cut, Scarpetta) have joined forces to open the Lately, a 3,400-square-foot bar modeled off an upstate cabin and decked out with a fireplace and playfully illustrated wallpaper.

The cocktails, by beverage director Grant Wheeler, will be served in three tiers: The first will will have classics like martinis and Manhattans, the second will add to those funky ingredients like activated charcoal and fresh juices, and the third makes those classics essentially unrecognizable, with options like coffee-mescal-sherry Manhattans and coconut-avocado margaritas.

The Lately won’t open until mid-March, but in the meantime, you can find us hanging out with Blanche and Rose while chowing down on chili Pop-Tarts burritos.