Broadway stars dress up as Disney characters for a new music video

By Rebecca Fontana Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 3:19pm

Want to see the stars of Hamilton, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera all at the same time? In a new music video crafted by Paramour’s Bret Shuford, cast members from some of the best Broadway shows dressed up like Disney characters for a party set to Lorde’s “Royals” and Sleeping Beauty’s “Once Upon a Dream.”

 

The video shows the Disney villains taking over, as Gaston joins forces with Ursula and Maleficent. Appropriate for today, huh?

 

You’ll have to watch it a few times to catch every single Broadway show: Andrew Chappelle as Jafar provides yet another Hamilton-Aladdin crossover, Wicked’s Marina Lazzaretto swaps witches for princess Belle and several of Shuford’s acrobatic pals from Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour join the dance party.

 

See the whole thing here: 

 

Staff writer
By Rebecca Fontana 215 Posts

Rebecca Fontana is the Content Editor at Time Out New York. She once skipped Easter dinner because she won the Hamilton lottery. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaEFontana.

For any feedback or for more information email

