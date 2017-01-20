Broadway stars dress up as Disney characters for a new music video

Want to see the stars of Hamilton, Wicked and The Phantom of the Opera all at the same time? In a new music video crafted by Paramour’s Bret Shuford, cast members from some of the best Broadway shows dressed up like Disney characters for a party set to Lorde’s “Royals” and Sleeping Beauty’s “Once Upon a Dream.”

The video shows the Disney villains taking over, as Gaston joins forces with Ursula and Maleficent. Appropriate for today, huh?

You’ll have to watch it a few times to catch every single Broadway show: Andrew Chappelle as Jafar provides yet another Hamilton-Aladdin crossover, Wicked’s Marina Lazzaretto swaps witches for princess Belle and several of Shuford’s acrobatic pals from Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour join the dance party.

See the whole thing here: