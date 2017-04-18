  • Blog
Check out the great new vendors coming to NYC’s underground food hall

By Christina Izzo Posted: Tuesday April 18 2017, 2:53pm

Photograph: David Williams

TurnStyle, the subterranean food court inside the Columbus Circle subway station, already has a whole host of great vendors, from cheap-eats favorite Bolivian Llama Party to vegan great Blossom du Jour. And the options are about to get even broader.

This spring, the NYC food hall is welcoming new vendors: boba specialists Panda Bubble Tea, soft-serve chain 16 Handles, the thin-crust-loving Champion Pizza and Arepa Factory, which serves Venezuelan corn cakes filled with everything from Spanish chorizo to Peruvian-style ceviche. 

Arepa Factory and fellow springtime addition Farm-to-People is already open; expect the rest of the newcomers to roll out in May.

Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 367 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

