Check out the great new vendors coming to NYC’s underground food hall

TurnStyle, the subterranean food court inside the Columbus Circle subway station, already has a whole host of great vendors, from cheap-eats favorite Bolivian Llama Party to vegan great Blossom du Jour. And the options are about to get even broader.
This spring, the NYC food hall is welcoming new vendors: boba specialists Panda Bubble Tea, soft-serve chain 16 Handles, the thin-crust-loving Champion Pizza and Arepa Factory, which serves Venezuelan corn cakes filled with everything from Spanish chorizo to Peruvian-style ceviche.
Arepa Factory and fellow springtime addition Farm-to-People is already open; expect the rest of the newcomers to roll out in May.
