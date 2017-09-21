Get a $1 ice cream cone on Sunday as the OddFellows Carnival leaves town

Pack up your stilts and put away the pancake makeup—the OddFellows Carnival is going the way of the defunct Ringling Bros. Circus.
This Sunday, September 24, the retro carnival-inspired snack shop ends its three-month tenure at Soho pop-up spot Chefs Club Counter. That means you have one last change to nab one of the brand's cult-favorite ice cream cones—and to celebrate its successful summer, OddFellows is offering the signature sweets for just $1 a pop. That's a full $8 off the regular price.
Choose from three OTT big-top inspired flavors: Cotton Candy Creamsicle, with vanilla and tangerine soft serve wrapped in orange cotton candy; Concession Stand, caramel popcorn with a salted caramel injection topped with popcorn and chocolate pearls; and the Pink Dip, chocolate soft serve coated in a rosy chocolate dip with freeze-dried raspberries and gold dust.
Don't worry if you miss the last day at the carnival—you can still scoop up OddFellows' complex ice cream creations at locations throughout the city.
