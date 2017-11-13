Here’s the date for the Bryant Park Winter Village’s tree lighting ceremony

Over the next couple of weeks, the prettiest Christmas trees in New York will be lit for the holiday season. Many of the best NYC parks and New York attractions host special lighting ceremonies. However, few are as exciting and magical as the affair hosted by the Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park.

As one of the most popular holiday markets in NYC, the Winter Village has big plans to make their tree-lighting ceremony (held on Friday, December 1) a smash. When you go, you’ll be dazzled by a theatrical ice-skating show starring World Champions and Olympian skaters Kimmie Meissner, Meryl Davis and Charlie White as well as Jeff Buttle. The legendary Johnny Weir will also hit the 17,000-square-foot rink.

And you’ll definitely want to stop by to see this year’s celebrity host for the evening: Tony-winner Jane Krakowski. Make sure to get there early to peruse more than 150 holiday shops and grab tasty treats from all the food vendors before the festivities kick off at 6pm.

