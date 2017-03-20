New York's best bakeries are joining forces for a Planned Parenthood bake sale

Planned Parenthood has seen some much-deserved love these past few months and the latest show of support is pretty darn sweet: Thomas Carter, Ignacio Mattos and Natasha Pickowicz are inviting some of New York's top bakeries and pastry programs for a bake sale at Café Altro Paradiso, all to benefit the health-focused non-profit.
From 11:30am to 2:30pm on Sunday, April 2nd, the Spring Street restaurant will play host to baked goods and sweets from the likes of Milk Bar, Ovenly, Gramercy Tavern, Morgenstern's Finest and Le Coucou.
Beyond showcasing those high-profile treats, the bake sale also serves as the kick-off of Paradiso's new cafe menu: Diners can now get coffee, pastries and sandwiches weekdays from 8am to 4:30pm. We'll raise a cookie to that.
