New York's best bakeries are joining forces for a Planned Parenthood bake sale

By Christina Izzo Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 4:10pm

Photograph: Jessica Lin

Planned Parenthood has seen some much-deserved love these past few months and the latest show of support is pretty darn sweet: Thomas Carter, Ignacio Mattos and Natasha Pickowicz are inviting some of New York's top bakeries and pastry programs for a bake sale at Café Altro Paradiso, all to benefit the health-focused non-profit. 

From 11:30am to 2:30pm on Sunday, April 2nd, the Spring Street restaurant will play host to baked goods and sweets from the likes of Milk Bar, Ovenly, Gramercy Tavern, Morgenstern's Finest and Le Coucou

Beyond showcasing those high-profile treats, the bake sale also serves as the kick-off of Paradiso's new cafe menu: Diners can now get coffee, pastries and sandwiches weekdays from 8am to 4:30pm. We'll raise a cookie to that. 

Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 360 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

