New York's brainiest chef is opening a madcap doughnut shop this week

The food world has waited with bated breath to see what Wylie Dufresne's next moves would be. The Michelin-starred chef and molecular gastronomy icon has been without a permanent kitchen since closing wd~50 in late 2014 and Alder in summer 2015. He's following up those acclaimed eateries with, of all things, a fast-casual doughnut shop.
Opening Wednesday, April 26th next to Williamsburg's William Vale Hotel, Du's Donuts and Coffee is a cake-doughnut collaboration between Dufresne and pastry chef Colin Kull (of San Francisco's Tartine Bakery). The fluffy rounds come in ten varieties, including grapefruit-chamomile, pomegranate-tahini, banana-graham, and strawberries and cream.
Beyond the doughnuts, the shop serves Brooklyn Roasting Company coffee and is planning on expanding the food menu with breakfast sandwiches. Check out the treats and space below. 107 N 12th St, Brooklyn (dusdonuts.com)
