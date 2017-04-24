  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

New York's brainiest chef is opening a madcap doughnut shop this week

Got a tip? Send it to tips@timeout.com

By Christina Izzo Posted: Monday April 24 2017, 1:43pm

New York's brainiest chef is opening a madcap doughnut shop this week
Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

The food world has waited with bated breath to see what Wylie Dufresne's next moves would be. The Michelin-starred chef and molecular gastronomy icon has been without a permanent kitchen since closing wd~50 in late 2014 and Alder in summer 2015. He's following up those acclaimed eateries with, of all things, a fast-casual doughnut shop

Opening Wednesday, April 26th next to Williamsburg's William Vale Hotel, Du's Donuts and Coffee is a cake-doughnut collaboration between Dufresne and pastry chef Colin Kull (of San Francisco's Tartine Bakery). The fluffy rounds come in ten varieties, including grapefruit-chamomile, pomegranate-tahini, banana-graham, and strawberries and cream. 

Beyond the doughnuts, the shop serves Brooklyn Roasting Company coffee and is planning on expanding the food menu with breakfast sandwiches. Check out the treats and space below. 107 N 12th St, Brooklyn (dusdonuts.com)

 

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

 

Wylie Dufresne
Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

Photograph: Courtesy Du's Donuts and Coffee

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Christina Izzo 370 Posts

Christina is the Food & Drink editor at Time Out. She can out-eat and out-drink you. Seriously, don't even try her—you're gonna lose. Follow her on Twitter at @christinalizzo.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest