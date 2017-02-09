See insane photos of the six worst blizzards in NYC history

Love it or hate it, snow is part of winter here in the city. When it comes down, there's nothing to do but enjoy a mug of the best hot chocolate or get cozy in a bar with a fireplace. And once the worst has past, go ahead and enjoy your snow day—those park hills won't sled themselves. But in the record-holding biggest blizzards in NYC history, we got a whole lot more than we bargained for: up to two feet(!) of the white stuff. Check out the worst blizzards in NYC, ranked by how much snow was measured in Manhattan:

1. February 12, 2006

The North American Blizzard of 2006 hit East Coast cities from Baltimore to Boston with enough winter weather to cancel school for days, but few places got more than the Big Apple. A full 26.9 inches dumped on NYC, the highest snowfall ever counted by government records.

Flickr/Creative Commons/Fiat Luxe

Flickr/Creative Commons/Scott Kidder

2. January 23-24, 2016

Winter Storm Jonas, Snowzilla, whatever other hashtag you decided to use—the January 2016 blizzard was enough of a monster to force 11 governors and the Washington, D.C., mayor to call a state of emergency leading up to storm. Travel was banned in New York and New Jersey for two days, and 26.8 inches fell in the city, just a tenth of an inch short of the record.

Flickr/Creative Commons/Adrian Cabrero

Flickr/Creative Commons/DeShaun Craddock

3. December 26, 1947

A white Christmas might be a dream, but this Boxing Day storm was a nightmare. The Great Blizzard of 1947 left many people stranded with diminished food supplies and no coal for heat for days, and it killed 77 people. A then-record 26.4 inches was measured in Central Park.

New York Public Library/Digital Collection/Max Henry Hubacher

New York Public Library/Digital Collection/Max Henry Hubacher

4. March 11-14, 1888

Known as The Great White Hurricane, the blizzard of 1888 affected towns from as far south as Chesapeake Bay to the northern reaches of Maine. Railways and telegraph lines went down in the storm as 50-foot snow drifts forced people to stay inside their homes. While some areas received a full 60 inches, New York City got off more mildly with a still devastating 22 inches.

NYHS/Hegger

New York Public Library/Digital Collection/Ewing Galloway

5. February 25, 2010

February 2010 was an insane time for snow in the Mid-Atlantic region. Earlier in the month, Snowmaggedon crippled Washington, D.C., and Maryland, but there was just a sprinkling in New York. Then, on the 25th, Gotham got its own Snowicane, a nor’easter that dropped 20.9 inches on our fair city.

Flickr/Creative Commons/Sarah_Ackerman

Flickr/Creative Commons/Young Sok Yun

6. Jan 7-8, 1996

Millennials who grew up in the Mid-Atlantic region probably remember this storm as the perfect snow week, as schools were closed for several days in the Blizzard of 1996’s aftermath. Though New York City proper suffered a whopping 20.2 inches, commuters living in nearby burbs were slammed with up to 30 inches.