The best bars in the city to celebrate the first weekend of spring

So, yeah, the first week of spring hasn’t exactly been a bed of roses with temperatures dipping into the 20s. But for the season’s first official weekend, it looks like things are warming up at least! So we’re just going to ignore the rainy forecast and focus on the 60-degree temperatures that lie ahead instead. Here are the spots you should hit up this weekend to celebrate the official start to spring.

Sycamore

Kill two birds with one stone by picking up spring flowers and a bar tab (wee!) at this Ditmas Park bourbon-focused bar set behind a fully-functioning flower shop.

Gallow Green

This cocktail bar that sits above the McKittrick Hotel tops NYC's "beautiful bar" lists for a reason—decked out in twinkly trees, potted plants and verdant trellises, you’ll feel like you’re floating in a spring dream.

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

The old-school, bustling beer hall is the perfect spot to camp out with friends while discussing your forthcoming Saturday night plans over pitchers on the picnic tables outside.

Mother of Pearl

For a highbrow tiki bar experience, head to Mother of Pearl in Alphabet City to be transported to a breezy, Polynesian island, complete with white and turquoise accents and tropical drinks.

Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

Zombie Hut

Alternatively, for a lowbrow tiki experience, try Zombie Hut in Gowanus. Drink enough shared scorpion bowls or Mai Tais to forget that all your friends are currently traveling the world and you’re still in Brooklyn.

Luckydog

If you find yourself wandering through parks and itching to play with all the dogs, head to Luckydog in Williamsburg. Pups of all sizes are welcome in the dive bar with an outdoor patio. Plus, all dogs drink for free. Just kidding, please don't give your dog alcohol.

Orchid Evenings at NYBG

Sip from a cash bar in the garden's greenhouse conservatory that is currently decked out in Thai-style blossoms. Additionally, enjoy the live DJs and dance routines from The Somapa Thai Dance Party.

Photograph: Courtesy New York Botanical Garden

Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club

If it does end up pouring all weekend (womp womp), this behemoth of a bar is your best raincheck. Head indoors to play some septuagenarian-style shuffleboard with a couple of friends while drinking unlimited beer and wine for $20 per person during the one-hour game time.