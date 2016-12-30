The best last-minute things to do on New Year's Eve in NYC

A photo posted by Kinfolk (@kinfolklife) on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:50pm PST





What are you doing New Year’s Eve? Nothing? C’mon, it doesn’t matter how you feel about 2016, you should still go out and celebrate! Why? Because we live in the greatest city in the world, dammit! Plus, there are too many super-cool New Year’s Eve events, parties and concerts to attend. And you want to kick off 2017 on a good note, right?

RECOMMENDED: New Year’s Eve 2017 NYC guide

The only downside: A lot of the tickets for some of the most popular shindigs are already sold out. But fret not—we’re here to save the day! We’ve searched for some of the best New Year’s Eve celebrations (at multiple price points) in several boroughs, and we found some rockin’ bashes that miraculously still have tickets available. Make sure to reserve your spots while you can, and don’t forget to check out the stunning fireworks tomorrow at midnight!

Manhattan

NY Night Train New Year’s Eve Ball!

Head downtown to this taxidermy-friendly joint and get down to three bands (Baby Shakes, Breanna Barbara, MALA VISTA) followed by even more grooving to rock and soul Djs Jonathan Toubin, Josh Styles and more. Still not sold? The free champagne toast at midnight should do the trick. Home Sweet Home, 131 Chrystie St; $10, $5 after bands.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at the Daisy

The Daisy is hosting a Prohibition-themed night of revelry, in which you can anticipate a three-hour open bar, hors d’oeuvres and the choice of a four-course dinner. No New Year’s Eve celebration would be complete without party favors, a live view of the ball drop and a champagne toast at midnight, so expect the whole nine yards. 1641 Second Ave; $50–$80.

New Year’s Eve 2017 at the Jane Hotel Ballroom

Party hoppers should definitely hit this popular dance club after midnight. Why? Because tickets are a reasonable $60 for a one-hour open bar (just order as many drinks as you can carry), and you can get jiggy to beats provided by two world-renowned Djs. 113 Jane Street; $150, after midnight $60.

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Good Story

A rooftop party is always a good idea—and a rooftop New Year’s Eve bash is a f*cking great idea. Saunter up to Good Story at the Arlo Hotel to ring in 2017 with an open bar, unlimited snacks and a champagne toast at midnight. The killer views of all the firework displays is just an added bonus. 231 Hudson St; $150.

New Year’s Eve Prohibition Party hosted by Raines Law Room

We think 2017 is the time to treat yourself (2016 was a tough one, you deserve it.) Invest some dough at The Shakespeare and Raines Law Room during this luxe evening, which includes art-deco glam ambiance, live music and entertainers as well as an open bar and scrumptious eats. Make sure to wear your best Daisy Buchanan getup if you really want to party like it’s 1922. 24 E 39th St; $185.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Part Cruise Aboard the Statue V Yacht

You really can’t beat the view of all those stunning New Year’s Eve fireworks while you’re sailing away on the Hudson. We’re fans of the Rock the Yacht cruise aboard the Statue V Yacht, where a ticket earns you a premium open bar, a delicious buffet and killer peeping opportunities to ogle New York’s most iconic landmarks like you've never seen them before. (We see you, Lady Liberty.) There will be a live DJ to help you raise the roof (deck), too. Pier 40, W Houston St; $189.

Brooklyn

Phoenix Rising: NYE 2017

Bushwick watering hole Starr Bar wants you to, “forget your fear and bring your fire,” on the dance floor this New Year’s Eve. You should have no trouble doing so with all the afro-latin beats courtesy DJ Bembona and Austin Lebron. There will also be free champs! Starr Bar, 214 Starr St; $20–$50.

The Rub NYE

Dance parties at The Bell House are what you might call, “da bomb.com.” Shake your rump to tunes by DJ Eleven, Ayres and more. And make sure to get your free glass of bubbly at midnight! The Bell House, 149 7th St; $60.

Brew Year’s Eve at Coney Island Brewery

Beer lovers, assemble! Spend some time with the awesome crew from Coney Island Brewery for an evening of whimsical, outdoor fun. (Some of the event’s perks include four pint tokens, food from Gargiulo’s, half-price brews and a gratis swag bag.) Before you head over to the suds-filled celebration, make sure to take a free whirl on Coney Island'sThunderbolt or carousel, which will be exclusively open for New Year’s Eve. Another perk: While you drink and mingle inside the heated tent, you’ll also get a great view of the fireworks on the beach. 1904 Surf Ave; $75.

Kinfolk 94 NYE with DJ SOUL + Guests

The parties get turnt inside the dome of this hip Williamsburg shop and night club. Some of the city’s hottest Djs (i.e. Dj Soul) will be in attendance, so if you want to dance and drink like there’s no tomorrow, this is the spot where it’s lit. 94 Wythe Avenue; $180–$350.

Nutcracker Rouge! A Baroque Burlesque Confection

Your New Year’s Eve will get a tad steamy when you attend XIV’s sensationally beautiful and tastefully erotic rendition of The Nutcracker. Watch as the talented circus, burlesque and vaudeville entertainers excite and delight while you sip champagne. The lustful affair continues well-after midnight during the show’s special New Year’s Eve after party. The Irondale Theatre, 85 S Oxford St; $200–$360.

Queens

Cheap n’ Easy New Year’s Eve

Looking for a cheap and easy New Year’s Eve? (Well, did you read the event name?) Ring in the New Year with “no bullshit” and settle for pizza and beer and The Keep. (There will be a classy champagne toast, though.) Best of all, there’s a vast DJ lineup from dusk till dawn, so get pumped for a variety of tuneage. The Keep, 205 Cypress Ave; $30–$55.

JunXion & Paper Factory Hotel Present: RESET New Year’s Eve 2017

This party at the Paper Factory Hotel has everything: Live music, aerialists, contortionists, visionary art, body painting, immersive environments, booze and more! Dress to the nines in your most sparkly outfit and get ready for a magical start to 2017. Paper Factory Hotel, 37-06 36th St; $60–$80.