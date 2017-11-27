The Columbus Circle Holiday Market opens tomorrow

New York certainly has no shortage of holiday markets, but we’re going to tempt you with yet another reason to go shopping and eat tasty grub in the crisp open-air.

Urbanspace, the company which operates the majority of the outdoor bazaars you'll come across in the city, opens its Columbus Circle Holiday Market on Tuesday. The setup, vendors and cozy amenities are very similar to those you’ll find at notables like the Winter Village at Bryant Park, Union Square’s holiday market as well as the newest location on the lineup: the Garment District holiday market.

But there are a few standout eateries and artisanal gifts worth mentioning. Make sure to snack on Sweet and Salzig’s German pastries and french fries from Duck Season. And there’s a lot going on in the gift department too (think outfits for your pooch by Ware of the Dog and pop-culture infographic posters by Pop Chart Lab).

Are you feeling festive yet? Head to any one of these holiday markets and you'll feel as jolly as Kris Kringle.

The market is located at 59th Street and Central Park West and will be open from 10am to 8pm on Monday through Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sunday. The market closes for the season at 4pm on Christmas Eve.

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.