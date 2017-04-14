Your favorite outdoor bars and restaurants are returning this weekend, just in time for 80-degree weather

Do you feel that, New York? It almost feels like summer. If the meteorology gods are on our side, Gotham will be hitting a very-much-welcome 80 degrees on Sunday. And, like it was written in the stars, this weekend also just happens to be the return date for some of the city's finest outdoor restaurants and bars. This is where you should be soaking up rays this weekend.



Grand Banks

Just look for that signature yellow-and-white–striped canopy: The oyster-and-cocktail boat bar kicks off for the summer with drinks today. Expect food when the kitchen opens on May 1st.



Mister Dips

Andrew Carmellini’s snack Airstream will open for the season at Williamsburg’s William Vale Hotel tomorrow from noon to 9pm, doling out its usual lineup of burgers, dairy dips and waffle fries. New for 2017 is a Berry Gibbs seasonal dip (strawberry soft serve with strawberry dip, boozy strawberries and crushed Nilla wafers), as well as three new soft-serve floats.



Photograph: Kylie Thompson

North River Lobster Company

Speaking of floating restaurant-bars, this sailing lobster shack (docked at Pier 81 when it's not coasting along the Hudson) is back with its beer buckets, mason-jar cocktails and fresh seafood starting today.



The Pavilion

This French Riviera-inspired restaurant inside Union Square Park will begin welcoming patrons on Saturday, April 15th. Grab one of the umbrella-shaded tables outside to enjoy light, fresh dishes like beet carpaccio and shrimp ceviche.



Fornino

Find the seasonal rooftop outpost of this Brooklyn pizza staple in between the playgrounds and beach volleyball area of Pier 6 at Brooklyn Bridge Park, starting this Saturday.