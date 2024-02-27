This swanky boutique hotel has an iconic past, with writers like Jack Kerouac putting pen to paper within its walls during Greenwich Village’s heydey. The property holds onto its bohemian roots with a handsomely decorated, Persian rug-clad lobby where one could imagine Kerouac himself perched on one of the leather chairs writing next to a brick fireplace. The rooms are small but pack a punch with thoughtful details like Parisian-style gold bed frames, intricate crown molding, and luxurious faux fur blankets. Staying at The Marlton feels very much like living in a Greenwich Village brownstone, and its tree-lined residential location certainly adds to the vibe.
Where is it? Right on 8th Street.
Which room? The Deluxe Queen Room comes with a great breakfast included.
Time Out tip: Don’t miss the 100-seat eatery on the ground floor.