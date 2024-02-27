Book a stay at the best Greenwich Village hotels and you’ll soon learn why the neighborhood was once an enclave for bohemians. Poets, writers and artists flocked by the dozen, drawn to its quaint charm and tree-lined boulevards. Today, Greenwich Village maintains its original charisma and intimate feel, with brownstone-lined streets, local boutiques and sidewalks brimming with cafes.

The area is home to attractions like Washington Square Park, where one can easily linger for hours on end before wandering to one of the nearby vibrant bars and eclectic restaurants. Public transportation in Greenwich Village is a cinch and it’s also walking distance to SoHo and Chelsea – NYC’s trendiest neighborhoods. The residential area makes for a unique, local hotel stay different from the glitz and glam of other tourist-friendly areas of Manhattan. Stay here and uncover the neighborhood’s still-hidden gems, which help keep Greenwich Village’s storied heritage alive.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

RECOMMENDED: The best boutique hotels in NYC

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in Soho, NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.