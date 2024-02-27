New York
New York City
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 6 best hotels in Greenwich Village, for a central Manhattan vacation

From charming boutique hotels to historic brownstone B&Bs, these are the best Greenwich Village hotels

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Lena Hanano
&
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Book a stay at the best Greenwich Village hotels and you’ll soon learn why the neighborhood was once an enclave for bohemians. Poets, writers and artists flocked by the dozen, drawn to its quaint charm and tree-lined boulevards. Today, Greenwich Village maintains its original charisma and intimate feel, with brownstone-lined streets, local boutiques and sidewalks brimming with cafes.

The area is home to attractions like Washington Square Park, where one can easily linger for hours on end before wandering to one of the nearby vibrant bars and eclectic restaurants. Public transportation in Greenwich Village is a cinch and it’s also walking distance to SoHo and Chelsea – NYC’s trendiest neighborhoods. The residential area makes for a unique, local hotel stay different from the glitz and glam of other tourist-friendly areas of Manhattan. Stay here and uncover the neighborhood’s still-hidden gems, which help keep Greenwich Village’s storied heritage alive.

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays.

Best Greenwich Village hotels

The Marlton Hotel
Photograph: Annie Schlechter

1. The Marlton Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

This swanky boutique hotel has an iconic past, with writers like Jack Kerouac putting pen to paper within its walls during Greenwich Village’s heydey. The property holds onto its bohemian roots with a handsomely decorated, Persian rug-clad lobby where one could imagine Kerouac himself perched on one of the leather chairs writing next to a brick fireplace. The rooms are small but pack a punch with thoughtful details like Parisian-style gold bed frames, intricate crown molding, and luxurious faux fur blankets. Staying at The Marlton feels very much like living in a Greenwich Village brownstone, and its tree-lined residential location certainly adds to the vibe. 

Where is it? Right on 8th Street.
Which room? The Deluxe Queen Room comes with a great breakfast included.
Time Out tip: Don’t miss the 100-seat eatery on the ground floor.

Read more
Check prices
The Standard, High Line New York
Photograph: Courtesy Nikolas Koenig

2. The Standard, High Line New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Meatpacking District
  • price 3 of 4

The hotel’s location is next to the elevated railway-turned-public park, The High Line, and the recently opened Renzo Piano-designed architectural gem, the Whitney Museum of Art, make The Standard, High Line, hard to beat. Not to mention that the property is one of Manhattan’s hippest places to reside. The Meatpacking District abode offers 338 rooms with a mid-century modern vibe that includes Hudson River views from floor-to-ceiling windows, light wood furnishings, wall paneling, and neutral tones. The hotel also houses a variety of different venues to fit every mood, from a lively German beer garden, The Standard Biergarten, to the swank rooftop club, Le Bain. Also, the hotel’s eatery, The Standard Grill, offers a myriad of new American steakhouse options.

Where is it? On Washington Street.
Which room? Expect to spend here, but the Corner King is great value for money.
Time Out tip: Surprisingly, pets are welcome here, so you can bring Freddo along for the ride. 

Read more
Check prices
Soho House New York
Photograph: Courtesy Soho House/Dave Burk

3. Soho House New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

The swanky British-born members-only club’s first U.S. outpost provides high-end digs for those who want to feel like part of the upper echelons for a night or two. The trendy boutique hotel is situated in the middle of New York’s Meatpacking District. When booking a room at Soho House, patrons have access to all the facilities that members pay a hefty price tag for. The coveted rooftop pool is one of New York’s finest and most famous, and the Cowshed spa is a respite from the hectic city environs outside. The converted warehouse provides 44 rooms that are furnished, featuring exposed brick, reclaimed wood, hand-carved beds, and rich jewel-toned velvet couches and chairs. The property also features a screening room and a restaurant serving up American dishes and brunch on Sundays.

Where is it? Just on the edge of Greenwich Village.
Which room? The Medium is a decent size, fit for two.
Time Out tip: Head to the rooftop terrace for a Soho House special: cocktails poolside.

Read more
Washington Square Hotel

4. Washington Square Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 2 of 4

Once a sanctuary for artists and writers, the Parisian-esque, Washington Square hotel opened its doors in 1902 as Hotel Earle. The art-deco design of the space transports guests to a beatnik era when artists like Albert King and Bob Dylan stayed at the hotel and played at local clubs. Fun fact: Dylan actually lived in room 305. The 149-room hotel’s genuine selling point is its idyllic location on picturesque Washington Square Park, making it an excellent place to stay for those who want to experience the downtown lifestyle of New York locals. The intimate family-run property lacks certain amenities, such as room service and laundry service, and the rooms are simple and on the smaller side, but it does offer complimentary continental breakfast.

Where is it? Washington Square Park, eat your heart out.
Which room? The Superior Queen Room is super great value.
Time Out tip: Book in for a facial at the spa in advance.

Read more
Check prices
Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

5. Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 3 of 4

Pulling from the neighborhood’s bohemian roots, Walker Hotel Greenwich Village features a curated vintage and modern design. The hotel’s aesthetic is fitting to its surroundings with art-deco style rooms decorated with bespoke furnishings and bathrooms swathed in black and white subway tile. The property’s inviting exterior showcases copper bay windows and restored antique glass. The hotel’s sumptuous lobby is adorned with pieces by local artists and a romantic fireplace, creating an old-world vibe fitting to the legendary neighborhood. Modern accents round out the atmosphere, like Tivoli stereos and complimentary Wi-Fi. Enjoy.

Where is it? In the heart of Greenwich Village.
Which room? The Walker Terrace, for its stunning city views.
Time Out tip: Treat yourself to a market-to-table experience at the hotel's Society Cafe by executive chef, Christopher Zabita.

Read more
Check prices
The Jane Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy The Jane Ballroom

6. The Jane Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

The century-old Jane Hotel is a historic landmark-turned-hipster haven in recent years.  Originally a home for sailors, the property even became a temporary abode for the survivors of the Titanic in 1912. The building maintains its original magic with recently restored ship-like cabins. The romantic lobby reminds visitors of the hotel’s former glory with gorgeous detailing such as a carved reception desk, quirky stuffed monkey bellhops, green and white tile detailing, and an antique manually operated elevator run by classic-uniform clad bellhops. With a prime location in the West Village, bordering the Meatpacking District, the hotel boasts views of the Hudson River and has a myriad of different room types including standard cabins and bunk-bed cabins, with many having shared bathroom facilities. The rooms were inspired by luxury ship and train cabins and exude an old-world, Wes Anderson quality with dark wood paneling and flowery wallpaper. The lavish Jane Hotel Ballroom offers a stunning backdrop to have a cocktail, with a grand fireplace, rich Persian rugs, velvet drapes and a balcony, all reminiscent of a Gatsby-ian era.

Where is it? In Manhattan's Meatpacking District.
Which room? The Standard Cabin will do, for a super affordable stay.
Time Out tip: With no breakfast option available, check out Oslo Coffee Roasters for a decent brew and bite nearby. 

Read more
Check prices

