New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The James New York
Photograph: Courtesy The James New York

The best Soho hotels in NYC

At the best Soho hotels, stay in some of the most charming rooms in all of NYC. Get ready for the best vacation

Written by
Céline Bossart
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Advertising

These Soho hotels are the best places to stay in one of the most charming neighborhoods. Soho, New York, is home to plenty of things worth writing home about: some of the city’s latest and greatest restaurants, a slew of equally noteworthy bars and, of course, an endless supply of the best shops for all ages and tastes. You can easily spend your entire trip without stepping foot outside its confines, making Soho the perfect place to stay for both business and pleasure vacations. Read on for our top hotel picks in the area.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.

Best Soho hotels

Crosby Street Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Simon Brown

1. Crosby Street Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

If you’re looking for a slice of London in NYC, look no further. This Kit Kemp–designed haven of bold color and refinement is a stunning masterpiece featuring plenty of outdoor space, beautiful Soho views from each room, and service that truly knocks it out of the park.

Where is it? Crosby Street.

Which room? A private verdant garden in NYC is practically unheard of, but not if you book the Meadow Suite. It's not exactly the Sound of Music, but there's enough room for the whole family to stretch out in the sun.

Time Out tip: Ready your camera and prepare for a sugar rush – the Museum of Ice Cream is one block over. Part playground, social media backdrop and sweet shop, this immersive experience beckons you to snag a sundae.

Read more
Check prices
The Mercer
Thomas Loof

2. The Mercer

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 4 of 4

This André Balasz property lives up to its name by all accounts, fusing modernity and privacy with the soul of its surroundings—not surprising considering it’s the sister hotel to Hollywood’s esteemed Chateau Marmont. Plus, there’s 24-hour room service from Sartianos' ground floor Italian restaurant, so if that’s not a selling point, we’re not sure what is.

Where is it? Mercer Street.

Which room? Take up a chunk of the front half of the building in a Corner Loft, which provides a fully kitted-out entertaining space, dressing room, one-and-a-half bath and soaking tub.

Time Out tip: Cinema buffs will be pleased to discover the Angelika Film Center at the end of the street. Sign up for membership (it's free) and enjoy half-off tickets on Tuesdays, plus ten percent off food, drink, merch and more.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Sixty Soho

3. Sixty Soho

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Following a rather remarkable renovation, Sixty Soho is a visual expression of the neighborhood’s most treasured qualities. It’s chic and vibrant and offers all the bells and whistles characteristic of any great stay, particularly on the dining front. Dinner at Bistro Leo and a nightcap on the roof at A60 make for the perfect night in.

Where is it? Thompson Street.

Which room? Live like royalty in the 525-square-foot King Suite, featuring a private balcony, beautifully decked-out lounge area, and CO Bigelow bath products.

Time Out tip: Remember the cronut? It's tricky to imagine a world without the sweet treat, but a decade ago it had only just reared its flaky, sugary head at the one and only Dominique Ansel Bakery, which is only a two-minute walk from Sixty. Gift your tastebuds with a trip there.

Read more
Check prices
Soho Grand Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy Christopher Leary

4. Soho Grand Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Nothing encapsulates Old World New York glamour quite like the Soho Grand, a historic mainstay tucked away on one of the neighborhood’s most quaint streets—all very fitting considering it’s regarded as the city’s very first boutique hotel. Don't let the history fool you, though, as inside they place an uber cool emphasis on culture, art and rock ’n’ roll.

Where is it? West Broadway.

Which room? The Terrace Suite has a balcony surrounded by lush shrubbery, sheltered by an awning and featuring an outdoor shower. There's no better place to drink in the New York City skyline.

Time Out tip: Ladder 8 firehouse—aka Ghostbusters HQ—is just a five-minute walk south in nearby Tribeca.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Broome Hotel

5. The Broome Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Broome Street’s 14-room crown jewel is the definition of boutique hospitality. It’s secluded, elevated and boasts a French-Moroccan-style courtyard. Plus, each room has soundproof windows with plenty of natural light, so it’s an all-around win in our book. Save time in the morning for the organic French bakery–inspired breakfast spread.

Where is it? Broome Street.

Which room? Go big or go home—splash out on the Penthouse with a private terrace. But for those of us without buckets of cash, the Deluxe Queen Retreat provides a lovely level of tranquility in the bustle of the city.

Time Out tip: Nearby Nolita is home to some of the best dining the city has to offer. A particular highlight is budget-friendly Black Seed, an epic bagel shop famed for hand-rolled and poached New York-Montreal-style bagels and house-made spreads.

Read more
Check prices
ModernHaus Soho
Photograph: Courtesy The James New York

6. ModernHaus Soho

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

Known for its killer rooftop pool, ModernHaus draws crowds all summer long as an al fresco hangout stories above the buzz of the streets below. Throughout the rest of the year, the hotel continues to shine even without warm weather activities. The room views are unbeatable, as are the dining and drinking scenes—particularly at rooftop joint Jimmy, which pays homage to the hotel's former guise as The James.

Where is it? Grand Street.

Which room? Can't afford the Penthouse? Stretch to the Skyline King Studio, which provides the same breathtaking and unobstructed views of SoHo and Tribeca via a corner window, but without the extra trimmings (like a wrap-around sofa and 12-seater dining).

Time Out tip: Take a ten-minute walk north to 101 Spring Street. This five-story former home of artist Donald Judd contains a large collection of artwork by the artist himself, as well as major names including Kurt Schwitters and Marcel Duchamp.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
NoMo Soho Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy NoMo SoHo Hotel

7. NoMo Soho Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4

This stately structure is a charming and luxuriously inviting hotel, with an interior inspired by Jean Cocteau's 1946 film La Belle et la Bête, according to interior designer Benjamin Noriega Ortiz. NoMo ('nostalgic and modern', don'tcha know) is a gathering place for the city’s fashionable and discerning, drawing locals and guests alike with its stunning rooms and rooftop hangout, and the ground floor restaurant seems to be buzzing at all hours.

Where is it? Crosby Street.

Which room? Upgrade to a Premium King or Queen to get a corner room that makes the most of that stunning skyline.

Time Out tip: Take advantage of Manhattan's killer art scene with a mooch round the nearby galleries—of which there are many. Just five minutes' stroll is the unmissable Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, featuring work that champions LGBTQIA+ communities.

Read more
Check prices
11 Howard
Photograph: Courtesy 11 Howard

8. 11 Howard

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Little Italy
  • price 3 of 4

Danish minimalism blends effortlessly with the fast-paced modernity of NYC in this 221-room hotel. There's free wifi throughout, so whether you're lounging in The Library, sipping a chardonnay in the atmospheric bar, The Blond, or tucking into a slap-up meal in Stephen Starr's Le Coucou, you'll remain connected. There's also an infrared wellness spa, HigherDOSE.

Where is it? Howard Street.

Which room? The Terrcae King comes with a private, landscaped 12th-floor balcony that's reached via French doors. Ooh la la.

Time Out tip: See what life was like in nineteenth-century New York at 97 Orchard Street—aka The Tenement Museum. Just 15 minutes' walk from 11 Howard.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Sohotel
Photograph: Anna Simonak

9. Sohotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Little Italy
  • price 1 of 4

While Sohotel lies on the southernmost border of the neighborhood, there’s certainly no shortage of buzz or things to do. The landmark building’s rich history—it's the oldest operating hotel in New York City, having done so since at least 1805—makes for quite an interesting experience. It also happens to be one of the area’s best cheap hotels, so if you’re a history buff who enjoys a deal, this is the place for you.

Where is it? Broome Street.

Which room? If you don't mind sharing a room, the Standard and Deluxe Family rooms, which accommodate five, are the best bargain.

Time Out tip: Don't miss the complimentary morning coffee and tea served in the lobby daily.

Read more
Check prices
The Nolitan Hotel
Floto+Warner

10. The Nolitan Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Nolita
  • price 3 of 4

Sure, it’s technically in Nolita (if you couldn’t tell by the name), but The Nolitan is just minutes from the cafés, shopping, activities and scenery for which Soho is known and loved. Revel in the quirky, cozy design of the lobby and your room before exploring all of the delights that the neighborhood has to offer.

Where is it? Kenmare Street.

Which room? 'Neighborhood' is the standard room, but if you go one up, you'll get a glass-enclosed balcony with a bench—the perfect perch from which to admire Lower Manhattan.

Time Out tip: Forget walking, The Nolitan has a better answer to touring the city: complimentary bikes and skateboards.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
Arlo Soho
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Mundy

11. Arlo Soho

  • 3 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • West Village
  • price 2 of 4

The Arlo Soho is a hip space filled with all the things that appeal to savvy travelers and Millennials alike. A 'bodega' out front is stocked with gourmet coffee and a carefully curated selection of snacks. You’ll find plenty of public spaces with chic furniture and the rooms are outfitted with complimentary wifi, LED televisions, conveniently-located USB ports to charge your phones, Bluetooth radio and much more.

Where is it? Hudson Street.

Which room? King Terrace. It does what it says on the tin—and there's an outdoor shower on the terrace (as well as the rain shower indoors, don't panic).

Time Out tip: Got kids in tow? Head to Hudson River Park. There are four playgrounds to explore, but the best is yet to come—opening in late-2023 is the Pier 26 Science Play Area, featuring huge, clamber-worthy marine-inspired apparatus.

Read review
Check prices

Looking to check out an art gallery?

Show moreLoading animation

Booking.com NYC Map Widget

Booking.com
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.