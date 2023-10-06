If you’re looking for a slice of London in NYC, look no further. This Kit Kemp–designed haven of bold color and refinement is a stunning masterpiece featuring plenty of outdoor space, beautiful Soho views from each room, and service that truly knocks it out of the park.
Where is it? Crosby Street.
Which room? A private verdant garden in NYC is practically unheard of, but not if you book the Meadow Suite. It's not exactly the Sound of Music, but there's enough room for the whole family to stretch out in the sun.
Time Out tip: Ready your camera and prepare for a sugar rush – the Museum of Ice Cream is one block over. Part playground, social media backdrop and sweet shop, this immersive experience beckons you to snag a sundae.