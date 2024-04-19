Experience an iconic New York neighborhood and live like a true Brooklynite at the best hotels in Park Slope

Renowned for its quaint brownstones and leafy boulevards, Park Slope, Brooklyn is easily one of New York City’s most desirable areas to reside—and the best hotels in Park Slope will have you living like a local. The neighborhood and surrounding area boasts blooming, expansive Prospect Park, and its pedestrian-friendly residential streets are teeming with some of the best restaurants in Brooklyn, cafes, lively bars and designer boutiques. The bustling and diverse neighborhood has been a long time enclave for creative types and is a stroller-friendly area for those that want a more laid-back Brooklyn, NY experience. Here are our picks for the best places to stay in the Park Slope area.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.