EVEN Hotels
Photograph: Courtesy IHG

The best hotels in Park Slope

Experience an iconic New York neighborhood and live like a true Brooklynite at the best hotels in Park Slope

Written by
Lena Hanano
Contributor
Rosemary Waugh
Renowned for its quaint brownstones and leafy boulevards, Park Slope, Brooklyn is easily one of New York City’s most desirable areas to reside—and the best hotels in Park Slope will have you living like a local. The neighborhood and surrounding area boasts blooming, expansive Prospect Park, and its pedestrian-friendly residential streets are teeming with some of the best restaurants in Brooklyn, cafes, lively bars and designer boutiques. The bustling and diverse neighborhood has been a long time enclave for creative types and is a stroller-friendly area for those that want a more laid-back Brooklyn, NY experience. Here are our picks for the best places to stay in the Park Slope area.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every hotel featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines

Best hotels in Park Slope

Nu Hotel
Photograph: Courtesy NU Hotel

1. Nu Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Boerum Hill
  • price 2 of 4
The loft-like contemporary accommodations at Nu Hotel and hip downtown Brooklyn surrounds, makes it an ideal place to stay in the borough. The boutique hotel is situated walking distance to iconic neighborhoods including Park Slope, Cobble Hill, Boerum Hill and Prospect Heights. Situated amidst brownstones and quirky local restaurants and bars, the central location exudes a New York grittiness combined with the charm of its surrounding boulevards and tree-lined streets. The modern rooms are elegant and swathed in neutral tones with pops of color, with some accommodations boasting playful hammocks. The hotel also offers its own bar and lounge, Misdemeanor, where guests can linger over the complimentary breakfast served every morning or sip on an evening pick me up.
2. At Home in Brooklyn

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Park Slope
  • price 2 of 4
Overlooking the lush greenery of Prospect Park, At Home in Brooklyn is a luxurious B and B in the heart of Park Slope. The ivy-covered, manicured abode has four spacious rooms situated on the upper floors and a cozy library with games and movies. The bedrooms are light-filled and outfitted with mahogany furnishings, hardwood floors, hand-picked artwork and plush colorful Persian rugs. To top it off, every morning the property offers a lux continental breakfast made from organic and local ingredients served at a communal dining room table. The residential vibe of the neighborhood and the home-like feel of At Home in Brooklyn, creates a comfortable stay for guests and offers them an opportunity to explore the Park Slope neighborhood—which is brimming with inviting restaurants and local boutiques.
Even Hotel Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy IHG/Saimir Ogranaja

3. Even Hotel Brooklyn

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Downtown Brooklyn
  • price 2 of 4
A calming respite from its downtown Brooklyn surrounds, Even Hotels is located walking distance to some of Brooklyn’s favorite neighborhoods, including Park Slope and Fort Greene. Designed for travelers’ wellness in mind, the hotel boasts a state-of-the-art, two-level fitness studio with a living green wall, in addition to fitness classes like yoga and spin. The Cork and Kale Market Bar offers up fresh food items, like flatbreads, juices and healthy salads. The space has a contemporary, natural aesthetic with light flooding into the rooms and accommodations bathed in natural wood and a calming color palette of blues and beiges. Each room adheres to the Even Hotels ethos and includes an in-room fitness zone, spa showers and adjustable LED lights.
Ace Hotel Brooklyn
Image courtesy of Ace Hotel Brooklyn/booking.com

4. Ace Hotel Brooklyn

Ok, let’s address the elephant in the room: this hotel is not in Park Slope. So what’s it doing on this list, eh? Well, the Ace Hotel is in Boerum Hill, which is super close to Park Slope, plus it's one of the area's nicest places to stay. If you can’t find somewhere actually in Park Slope, you could do a lot worse than book in here instead and experience the very Brooklynite vibes of this artsy, stylish hotel. We’re particularly keen on the hotel’s secluded garden and the shared dining areas. And you’ll be in Park Slope itself in a jiffy. We promise.

5. Hotel Le Bleu

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Gowanus
  • price 2 of 4

The downtown Brooklyn boutique hotel is positioned in close proximity to the Park Slope neighborhood and just a short drive away from some of Brooklyn’s most popular attractions, such as the Brooklyn Museum and Botanical Gardens. Hotel Le Bleu features a contemporary and minimalistic aesthetic with modern rooms in a color palette of blue and white. Rooms are outfitted with helpful amenities, such as mini fridges, coffeemakers and Bose surround sound systems.  To make mornings a bit brighter for sleepy-eyed travelers, the hotel provides complimentary breakfast baskets with tea or coffee. Though the property does not have its own eatery, there is no shortage of charming local spots to drink and dine in the surrounding neighborhood.

6. The Park Slope Bed and Breakfast

  • Hotels
  • B&Bs
  • Park Slope
  • price 2 of 4
Travelers that want a local Brooklyn experience will find solace inside Park Slope Bed and Breakfast’s lovely brownstone. The cozy hotel is located on a residential street just a few short blocks away from blossoming Prospect Park. Many of the rooms have garden views, while some have shared bathrooms. Rooms feel like a Brooklyn apartment, with cozy furnishings, colorful hand-picked rugs and potted plants, brimming over with leafy vines. Every morning continental breakfast is served in the welcoming breakfast room and the brownstone is even equipped with a yoga and meditation room, for visitors looking to zen-out for an hour or two.
Looking for restaurants in Park Slope?

Recommended
