You’re never too far from iconic Manhattan attractions when you stay at the best hotels near the Empire State Building

The best hotels near the Empire State Building may not be in the ‘trendiest’ of New York neighborhoods, but they are certainly at the heart of the city. Situated along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in Midtown, these choice spots are within walking distance of Herald Square, Macy’s, Bryant Park, Madison Square Garden and Korea Town, as well as NYC’s more iconic landmarks. Not to mention the Empire State itself, one of the best Manhattan attractions.

Opened in 1931 as an office tower, this location has been the subject of movies and must-visit lists ever since—and it’s easy to see why. Tourists can get breathtaking 360-degree views of NYC from its open-air 86th Floor Observation Deck. Or go up 16 more flights to get to the 102nd level Top Deck. Down below, the building’s lobby captivates with its golden Art Deco-inspired murals. And with most subway lines just a few blocks away in any direction, a stay near the Empire State Building will put you everywhere you want to be.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.