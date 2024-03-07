New York
Hotel Eventi
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Eventi

The best hotels near the Empire State Building

You’re never too far from iconic Manhattan attractions when you stay at the best hotels near the Empire State Building

Michele Herrmann
Written by
Michele Herrmann
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
The best hotels near the Empire State Building may not be in the ‘trendiest’ of New York neighborhoods, but they are certainly at the heart of the city. Situated along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue in Midtown, these choice spots are within walking distance of Herald Square, Macy’s, Bryant Park, Madison Square Garden and Korea Town, as well as NYC’s more iconic landmarks. Not to mention the Empire State itself, one of the best Manhattan attractions.

Opened in 1931 as an office tower, this location has been the subject of movies and must-visit lists ever since—and it’s easy to see why. Tourists can get breathtaking 360-degree views of NYC from its open-air 86th Floor Observation Deck. Or go up 16 more flights to get to the 102nd level Top Deck. Down below, the building’s lobby captivates with its golden Art Deco-inspired murals. And with most subway lines just a few blocks away in any direction, a stay near the Empire State Building will put you everywhere you want to be.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best hotels in NYC

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

Hotels near the Empire State Building

HGU New York
Photograph: Courtesy HGU New York

1. HGU New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

See historic 1905 Beaux-Arts on the outside, but expect contemporary, homely design inside. Since opening in 2016, HGU has been pushign the idea of ‘residential style of living’, which means rooms with wood cabinets and furniture, handwoven patchwork Turkish rugs, 300-thread count Frette bedding, complimentary wifi and in-room iPad minis.

The mood? Home away from home.
Location perks? Up on the Rose Hill Rooftop, you can enjoy music and movies (silent classics) with a cocktail, while looking out on the Empire State Building.
Budget range? Affordable.

Read more
Check prices
The Langham, New York
Photograph: Courtesy Michael Weber

2. The Langham, New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 4 of 4

Nestled in the Midtown district and located between Bryant Park and the Empire State Building, The Langham's 214 guest rooms and suites are some of the largest in the city. Each of them is furnished with indulgent amenities such as Swedish Duxiana beds and large marble-clad bathrooms with rainfall showers. Many are highlighted by views of the iconic Manhattan skyline, framed by oversized windows. Foodies will enjoy the French and Italian Riviera inspired Ai Fiori, a Michelin-starred restaurant from Chef Michael White’s Altamarea Group, located on the hotel’s second floor. Book

The mood? Hint of midcentury-modern.
Location perks? A multi-million dollar permanent art collection featuring the works of Alex Katz.
Budget range? High-end.

Read more
Check prices
Archer Hotel New York
Booking.com

3. Archer Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

This 22-story four-star hotel is located between the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings and features 180 guestrooms, each with a walk-in shower, make-up mirror, minibar, workspace and 42" flat-screen TV. Archer’s food and beverage offerings include AKB bar and restaurant, Spyglass rooftop bar and an onsite market.

The mood? Fancy loft apartment.
Location perks? Literary nerds will relish in the fact that The Morgan Library & Museum is mere steps away, where you'll find drawings by Michelangelo, Rembrandt and Picasso; three Gutenberg Bibles; a copy of Frankenstein annotated by Mary Shelley and so much more.
Budget range? The lower end of mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
Hyatt Place New York/Midtown-South
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Place New York/Midtown-South

4. Hyatt Place New York/Midtown-South

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

From a complimentary AM Skillet Breakfast to free Wi-Fi throughout the building, Hyatt Place offers an affordable and delightful place to stay at the heart of the Big Apple. Each room features a plush Hyatt Grand Bed, Cozy Corner with sofa or sofa-sleeper, modern bathroom with complimentary amenities and a 42” HDTV.

The mood? Simple, bu perfectly situated.
Location perks? Times Square is just a ten-minute walk.
Budget range? Middle of the road.

Read more
Check prices
Ace Hotel New York
Photographer: Courtesy Russ Heller

5. Ace Hotel New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Flatiron
  • price 3 of 4

Housed inside a turn-of-the-century building in NoMad, and designed by Roman & Williams, Ace Hotel takes its cues from the vibrancy of street life, mixed with modern day tech touches. In guest rooms, find an iPod or Music Hall turntable; some rooms also contain a full-size Smeg refrigerator. There is also high speed wifi, a flat screen TV and in-room safe. As for dining, Ace has a Stumptown Coffee Roasters café; The Breslin, a Michelin-starred, English restaurant; No. 7 Sub; and the John Dory Oyster Bar.

The mood? Bachelor pad chic.
Location perks? Bright views of both Broadway and 29th Street.
Budget range? High end of mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
Hyatt Herald Square New York
Photograph: Courtesy Hyatt Herald Square New York

6. Hyatt Herald Square New York

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Hyatt Herald Square New York, while toting the iconic brand name, manages to evoke a chic, boutique style. With an infusion of thoughtful décor and personalized service, this hotel’s carefully curated design blends iconic fashion with the heritage of Herald Square’s publishing age, ranging from printing press letter-style room numbers, to the front desk comprised of newspapers, to antique typewriters on display. The property’s industrial feel and high-style elements create a fluid experience for both business and leisure travelers. If looking to unwind, enjoy a meal at “The Den” Restaurant or head up to the outdoor rooftop lounge, Up on 20, for unparalleled views of the Empire State Building, tantalizing cocktails and delectable small plates (open seasonally).

Book Online

Read more
Check prices
Kimpton Eventi
Photograph: Courtesy Hotel Eventi

7. Kimpton Eventi

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Chelsea
  • price 3 of 4

This luxurious 292-room hotel is entirely tech-forward, best shown by its Big Screen Plaza—a 30x16-feet high-def LED screen broadcasting a varied mix of live programming and events in this public space. A complimentary business bar enables guests to borrow a range of devices, from standard items like laptops, chargers and headphones to specialist equipment, such as GoPro cameras, bluetooth multi-device keyboards and portable speakers.

The mood? Tech savvy.
Location perks? It's in the vibrant Chelsea neighborhood—voted coolest in the city in our last poll.
Budget range? Mid-range.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel 32|32
© Booking.com

8. Hotel 32|32

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown East
  • price 3 of 4

Situated at the convergence of the Murray Hill and Flatiron districts, Hotel 32|32 contains a mix of rooms, suites and studios. Every unit in this boutique hotel comes with floor-to-ceiling windows, toiletries and hairdryer, plus either a balcony or fully equipped kitchen; in some cases they contain both. Their 24-hour “32|32 Lifestyle” concierge team can provide recommendations on everything from restaurants and tours to nightlife and attractions.

The mood? Minimalist-meets-modern.
Location perks? It's on the edge of Koreatown, home to some of the city’s best spas, yummy Korean BBQ and karaoke bars.
Budget range? Affordable.

Read more
Check prices
Executive Hotel Le Soleil New York
Photograph: Courtesy VRX Studios

9. Executive Hotel Le Soleil New York

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 3 of 4

Just two blocks from the Empire State Building, this luxury boutique hotel offers suites appointed with separate living and sleeping areas, while guestrooms are accented in rich fabrics with modern chrome, glass finishes and Italian marble bathrooms. In-room amenities include a spacious work desk, minibar, audio docking station and Keurig coffee maker. There's also a fitness room, coffee shop, restaurant and bar, laundry and dry cleaning services, and, for a fee, valet and self-parking.

The mood? Old World elegance.
Location perks? Macy's is just the other side of 6th avenue, for the shop-till-you-droppers.
Budget range? Surprisingly manageable.

Read more
Check prices
Kixby
© Kixby.com

10. Kixby

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West
  • price 2 of 4

Set in the shadow of the Empire State Building, this small yet stylish hotel contains 195 comfortable and contemporary guestrooms and suites with Keurig coffee makers, work spaces and marble bathrooms. On site you'll find three hang-outs—Black Tap Burgers & Craft Beer, Lot 15 Bar & Lounge, and The Lookup Rooftop Bar—a fitness room and business center.

The mood? Modern ’50s vibe.
Location perks? Forget the view from the Empire State, the view of the building itself from Kixby's roof terrace is beyond impressive.
Budget range? Very doable.

Read more
Check prices
The Ritz-Carlton, New York NoMad
Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Nomad

11. The Ritz-Carlton, New York NoMad

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Hotels
  • Flatiron
  • Recommended

The Ritz-Carlton NoMad is a towering, 50-story beacon of luxury in one of NYC's most expensive neighborhood. It offers gorgeously appointed rooms with stunning views, excellent dining options and the above-and-beyond hospitality that’s associated with the brand. It’s also, it should be noted, an entirely different vibe than NYC’s other Ritz-Carlton located on Central Park. While that hotel conveys a sense of Old New York tradition, this offering strikes a lighter note with a heavy dose of contemporary glamor.

The mood? Exuding elegance.
Location perks? It's in the heart of Manhattan, near all the downtown and midtown hot spots you'll want to tick off your list.
Budget range? Super spenny.

Read review
Check prices
LUMA Hotel, Times Square
Photograph: Dylan Patrick Hospitality Photography

12. LUMA Hotel, Times Square

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Midtown West

While the LUMA isn't as close to the Empire State Building as some of those on our list (though it's less than a 15-minute walk), it is slap bang in the middle of Times Square, so you'll have plenty to keep you busy on your doorstep. The decor is a tad bland, but they do have robots to bring your bags up to your room. Speaking of which, the comfortable dwellings provide cable TV, Nespresso coffee machines and blackout blinds, so you can truly shut out the hustle and bustle down below.

The mood? Plucking from a ’90s palette.
Location perks? If you're here on New Year's Eve, you can book a room with a view of the world-famous midnight ball drop—book early though.
Budget range? Affordable, but on the higher end.

Read more
Check prices

