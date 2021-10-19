If there’s one thing our recently published roundup of the coolest neighborhoods in the world has shown, it’s that city dwellers around the world are incredibly passionate about the places they call home. Based on a survey of over 27,000 people, the list crowned Chelsea as not only the coolest neighborhood in NYC but also one of the top 10 coolest in the world. (You can see the neighborhoods that brought home the most votes in every borough here.)

Jumping off of those results, we’re highlighting five additional exciting parts of the city today that are worth exploring now more than ever before. These five neighborhoods are the areas Time Out editors think best represent the exciting cultural innovation, Love Local spirit and boundless creativity that can be found all over the city now. See you out there!