From the Statue of Liberty to the High Line, these are the best Manhattan attractions in NYC

If you’re planning on making a visit to New York City, it would be ridiculous not to start with Manhattan and its attractions. Though in point of fact neither the biggest borough (that’s Queens!) nor the most densely-populated (that’s Brooklyn!), it is the center of the city: historically, geographically and culturally. Dominated by some of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, here you’ll find globally famous attractions like the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and Central Park. You’ve got some of the best restaurants in New York. And all the biggest and best Broadway shows are here because Broadway is literally in Manhattan. Whether you’re just visiting the Big Apple for the weekend or you’re a lifelong New Yorker looking for something new to do, these attractions in Manhattan are essential additions to your bucket list.

