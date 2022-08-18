Finished in 1931 at the height of the Great Depression, this 1,454-foot Art Deco skyscraper was the tallest building in the world for almost four decades, and has long stood as a symbol of American innovation and ambition. Still looming large as ever in New York’s skyline (where it’s still the seventh-tallest building), the Empire State remains one of the most visited attractions in the city. With so many clamouring for the chance to take an elevator ride to the open air observation deck on the 86th floor, it’s best to arrive early, between 8am and noon, for a chance to take in those awe-inspiring panoramic views.
If you’re planning on making a visit to New York City, it would be ridiculous not to start with Manhattan and its attractions. Though in point of fact neither the biggest borough (that’s Queens!) nor the most densely-populated (that’s Brooklyn!), it is the center of the city: historically, geographically and culturally. Dominated by some of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, here you’ll find globally famous attractions like the Empire State Building, Statue of Liberty and Central Park. You’ve got some of the best restaurants in New York. And all the biggest and best Broadway shows are here because Broadway is literally in Manhattan. Whether you’re just visiting the Big Apple for the weekend or you’re a lifelong New Yorker looking for something new to do, these attractions in Manhattan are essential additions to your bucket list.
